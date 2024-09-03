Business Standard
Apple to completely switch to OLED for iPhone display from 2025: Report

Reuters TOKYO
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Apple will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for all iPhone models sold in 2025 and afterwards, moving completely away from liquid crystal displays (LCDs), Nikkei business daily said.

The planned move will exclude Japan's Sharp Corp and Japan Display from Apple's handset business, Nikkei said.
 
Apple has started placing orders for OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone SE from China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, Nikkei also said, citing several components suppliers.
 
Sharp and Japan Display had a combined 70% share of iPhone displays about a decade ago but had supplied LCDs only for the iPhone SE recently and do not mass-produce OLED displays for smartphones, the paper said.
 
Both companies declined to comment on the report.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

