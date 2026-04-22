Tesla to bring humanoid robot Optimus to India at 'appropriate' time

American electric carmaker Tesla will bring its humanoid robot, Optimus to India at the right time, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company will also look at bringing its vertically integrated energy solution business to the country at an appropriate time, Tesla chief for APAC region Isabel Fan told reporters here.

She said Tesla will start volume production of Optimus later this year in the US. "Humanoid robots will be big part of our life in the future, " Fan said.

Humanoid robots would have several uses, including as a companion or to execute "dangerous task" that a human would not prefer to do, besides providing home medical requirement support, she noted.

"I have a commitment when it (time) comes right on the things (as) you have seen (in) other markets, we want to bring to India. That's the goal," Fan said referring to the company's humanoid robot.

With the help of robots human lives will be much easier, she added. "This is a good option for humans to have a better use of time and be more productive." On Tesla's energy solutions business, she said it is significant globally but "we don't talk enough in India".

"We are also a vertically integrated energy solution company, from solar, from energy storage to the usage plans and EV is one of them," Fan said, adding the company also offers mega pack power storage for commercial and power wall for consumers.

"So hopefully in the near future, I think we have needs. India is not short of sun (and) we may need," she said, adding when the right time comes the company would bring the energy solutions business to the country.

Fan was speaking at the launch of Tesla's second model in India, the six-seater, three-row SUV Model Y L here.