India, Japan hold first AI Strategic Dialogue, seek to boost cooperation

Top officials of India and Japan have held discussions on strategic cooperation with a view to promoting co-creation, enhancing policy convergence and encouraging development of solutions in industrial domains to foster a robust, innovative and trustworthy AI ecosystem, the MEA said on Wednesday.

The inaugural India-Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategic Dialogue was held on April 21 in Mumbai.

"Both sides engaged in substantive discussions on strategic cooperation across the entire AI stack, with a view to promoting co-creation, enhancing policy convergence and encouraging the development of AI solutions in industrial domains to foster a robust, innovative and trustworthy AI ecosystem," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy), MEA; and Hanada Takahiro, Deputy Assistant Minister for Cyber Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The dialogue was attended by stakeholder ministries, departments and agencies from both governments and included a component that brought together representatives from the government and the AI industry from both sides.

The dialogue also explored avenues to strengthen international mobility of AI talent and expand joint research through exchanges and collaborative projects. Furthermore, both sides deliberated on international cooperation in AI governance, policy formulation and engagement in multilateral fora, it said.

The AI Strategic Dialogue advances the India-Japan AI Cooperation Initiative, announced by the prime ministers of India and Japan during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan in August 2025.

"Cooperation in this field constitutes a central pillar of the IndiaJapan Joint Vision for the Next Decade. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to jointly navigate the challenges and opportunities over the next decade in the field of AI, to help attain respective domestic goals, and to bring the next generation closer together," the statement said.

Both sides agreed to convene the next round of AI Strategic Dialogue in Japan at mutually convenient dates, it said.