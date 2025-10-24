Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

TP-Link to build its largest global factory in India under five-year plan

TP-Link plans to invest over ₹100 crore to build its largest global factory in India within five years, aiming to boost local production and make the country its biggest market

TP-Link

TP-Link already operates factories in Brazil and Vietnam, and India will be its third major production base. (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TP-Link India is preparing a major push into local manufacturing, with plans to build its largest factory in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times. The network equipment maker, best known for its Wi-Fi routers and mesh devices, has begun discussions with three state governments to finalise a site for the new facility. The investment is expected to exceed ₹100 crore as part of a broader five-year expansion plan.
 
The news report quoted Bijoy Alaylo, chief operating officer (COO) of TP-Link India, as saying that the company is currently assessing potential locations and awaiting necessary approvals.   
 
 

Expanding local manufacturing footprint

 
TP-Link already operates factories in Brazil and Vietnam, and India will be its third major production base. Initially, the Indian plant will cater to the domestic market for about two years, after which the company intends to begin exporting to West Asia, Africa, and Turkey.
 
At present, around 92 per cent of TP-Link’s products sold in India are made locally through contract manufacturers. The company aims to raise this figure to 96–97 per cent within the next three years. Once the new factory becomes operational, TP-Link plans to handle the entire production process in-house.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk's Starlink begins security trials before India retail rollout

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC Hotels, NACL Industries on Oct 24

Kurnool bus fire

At least 20 dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire near Kurnool

Donald Trump, Steve Bannon

Trump to be president for third term, inner circle has a plan: Bannon

 
TP-Link expects its Indian operations to soon rival those in the United States, its current largest market. The news report quoted Alaylo as saying that the India business will almost equal that in the US in the next two years, and India could emerge as the company’s biggest market within three to five years.
 
The company also plans to expand beyond consumer networking products into the enterprise solutions segment, which is seeing steady double-digit quarterly growth.
 
TP-Link is collaborating with several partners to develop AI-driven enterprise solutions such as automatic number plate recognition and people-counting systems.   
 

Corporate restructuring amid US-China tensions

 
Founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1996, TP-Link faced scrutiny during the first Donald Trump administration, which targeted several Chinese hardware makers including Huawei and TP-Link over security concerns. In response, the company initiated a global restructuring in early 2022, formally separating TP-Link Corporation Group from TP-Link Technologies China. The restructuring was completed in May 2024.
 
Under the new setup, TP-Link Corporation Group operates with dual headquarters, and TP-Link India falls under its US-based arm, while the original Chinese entity serves only the domestic market in mainland China.
 
However, on October 9, Bloomberg reported that the US government was weighing whether to restrict TP-Link’s US operations. Citing ongoing investigations, the report said Washington might issue an “initial determination” declaring TP-Link a national security threat, amid renewed concerns about its China ties.

More From This Section

Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California

Google to supply AI chips to Anthropic in multibillion-dollar deal

EY, artificial intelligence

Proposed AI content rules test social media's limits, raise compliancepremium

Tech Wrap Oct 23: YouTube Shorts Timer, Google Pixel Buds, Adobe Indigo app

Tech Wrap Oct 23: YouTube Shorts Timer, Google Pixel Buds, Adobe Indigo app

Spotify

Spotify confirms Android app crashing on Wi-Fi, fix on way: Details here

Amazon smart delivery glasses

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Topics : BS Web Reports Wifi Network For Spectrum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon