Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,23,940; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,60,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,23,940; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,60,100

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,610

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,090. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,60,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,24,210 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,090.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,13,860.

Also Read

gold, gold stocks

Gold nears $4,000 an ounce for first time ever: What's driving the rally?

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,20,780, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,56,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,13,760.
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,60,100. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,100.
 
US gold eased on Thursday, as investors booked profits a day after bullion breached the crucial $4,000-per-ounce level to hit a record high on economic and geopolitical uncertainties and hopes of additional US interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,021.99 per ounce as of 0117 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7 per cent to $4,042.60.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $48.91 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $49.57 on Wednesday.
 
Platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to $1,650.60 and palladium dropped 1 per cent to $1,435.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

Silver climbs to record high on gold rally, strong investor demand

gold-loan

Gold and silver ETF assets top ₹1 trillion amid red-hot price rally

gold, gold stocks

Gold tops $4,000, silver hits record high as investors seek safe havens

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹ 1,22,030; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

Gold

Gold price soars past ₹1.23 lakh per 10g in Delhi as rupee hits record low

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon