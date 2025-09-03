Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / US judge orders Google to revamp search engine in monopoly case

US judge orders Google to revamp search engine in monopoly case

Judge stopped short of banning the multi-billion dollar deals that Google has been making for years to lock in its search engine as the default on smartphones, personal computers and other devices

Google

The judge also rejected the US Justice Department's effort to force Google to sell its popular Chrome browser, concluding the request was a bridge too far (Photo: Reuters)

AP San Fransisco
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a major makeover of Google's search engine in a crackdown aimed at curbing the corrosive power of an illegal monopoly, but rebuffed the US government's request to break up the company.

The 226-page decision made by US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, will likely ripple across the technological landscape at a time when the industry is being reshaped by artificial intelligence breakthroughs including conversational answer engines as companies like ChatGPT and Perplexity try to upend Google's long-held position as the internet's main gateway.

Mehta is trying to rein in Google by placing new restraints on some of the tactics the company deployed to drive traffic to its search engine and other services. But the judge stopped short of banning the multi-billion dollar deals that Google has been making for years to lock in its search engine as the default on smartphones, personal computers and other devices. Those deals, involving payments of more than $26 billion annually, were a focal point of a nearly five-year-old antitrust case brought by the US Justice Department.

 

The judge also rejected the US Justice Department's effort to force Google to sell its popular Chrome browser, concluding the request was a bridge too far.

But Mehta is ordering Google to give its current and would-be rivals access to some of its search engine's secret sauce the data stockpiled from trillions of queries that helped to continually improve the quality of its search results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anthropic

Anthropic valued at $183 billion after $13 billion fundraise led by ICONIQ

Modi, Narendra Modi

Chip voyage from paperwork to wafer work on track: PM Narendra Modi

Tech Wrap September 2

Tech Wrap Sept 2: Realme 15T, Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition, WhatsApp

Piyush Goyal

AI offers huge opportunity, going to increase jobs: Piyush Goyal

Apple store, Apple Hebbal store

Apple launches first retail store in Bengaluru to expand reach in India

Topics : Google Google search engine Google anti-trust case US government Google Alphabet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon