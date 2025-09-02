Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anthropic valued at $183 billion after $13 billion fundraise led by ICONIQ

Anthropic valued at $183 billion after $13 billion fundraise led by ICONIQ

Investor enthusiasm towards AI startups has stayed strong despite some doubts over tech industry spending.

Other major investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone and Coatue. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Artificial-intelligence company Anthropic said on Tuesday it had raised $13 billion at a $183 billion post-money valuation led by investment firm ICONIQ.
 
Investor enthusiasm towards AI startups has stayed strong despite some doubts over tech industry spending. 
"The Series F investment will expand our capacity to meet growing enterprise demand, deepen our safety research, and support international expansion as we continue building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems," Anthropic said in a blog. 
Its run-rate revenue, which had grown to approximately $1 billion at the beginning of 2025, was more than $5 billion by August. 
The Amazon.com-backed company said the latest funding round was co-led by Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners. 
 

Other major investors include the Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone and Coatue. 
U.S. startup funding surged 75.6% in the first half of 2025 thanks to the continued AI boom, putting it on track for its second-best year ever, a report from PitchBook showed in July.
 
This year's boom has been driven largely by major AI investments and bold bets from big tech companies, a wave of activity that was set off by ChatGPT's late 2022 debut. 
Anthropic launched a National Security and Public Sector Advisory Council on Wednesday, aiming to deepen ties with Washington and allied governments as AI becomes increasingly central to defense and strategic planning.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

