Users must get option to opt out of data sharing policy of WhatsApp: NCLAT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday said that WhatsApp users should have an option to opt out of the data sharing policy of 2021, which allowed the messaging platform to share data with its parent company Meta or its product.
It was hearing Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) and WhatsApp’s application challenging the Competition Commission of India order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position related to WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy.
The appellate tribunal however, stayed a part of Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order which had imposed a five-year ban on the company's data-sharing practices in the country.
A bench of Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Arun Baroka said that the ban of five years may lead to the collapse of business model of WhatsApp since it is a free platform.
"The ban of five years which was imposed in paragraph 247.1 (of CCI order) may lead to the collapse of business model which has been followed by WhatsApp LLC. It is also relevant to notice that WhatsApp is providing WhatsApp services to its user free of cost," the order said.
The NCLAT also refused to stay the fine of Rs 213.14 crore by CCI and told Meta to deposit 50% of the amount for the stay to be effective. Meta, who has already paid 25% of the fine amount, will be refunded the money paid if it wins the case. The case will again be heard on March 17.
The part of the CCI order which the NCLAT has upheld (247.2 and 247.3) said WhatsApp must provide explanation of what user is shared with Meta and data sharing for purposes beyond WhatsApp services cannot be any condition for accessing WhatsApp in India.
Furthermore, users must have an opt out option for such data sharing via in app notification as well as to review and modify their choice by going to WhatsApp settings. The future policy updates should also comply with such changes.
"We are of the prima facie view that the ban of five years imposed in paragraph 247.1 need to be stayed. We, however, are of the view that the directions issued by the CCI under paragraph 247.2 and 247.3 need not be stayed and they need to be complied with. The only limited interim order which we are inclined to grant is to stay the direction in paragraph 247.1 by which five years’ ban has been imposed. The direction in paragraph 247.1 are stayed," the order said.
Bharat Budholia, Partner at AZB & Partners said that a partial stay on the CCI order would be a bittersweet outcome for both parties. "Each side could consider challenging the NCLAT's stay order before the Supreme Court of India. Regarding the merits of the case, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) would presumably want to assess the CCI’s ruling in light of the upcoming data protection regime, which is expected to be enforced soon," he said.
Background
The anti-trust regulator is probing the privacy policy of the company which appears to be neither transparent nor based on the voluntary consent of the user, CCI had said. Such a policy would lead to excessive data collection and ‘stalking’ of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is, therefore, alleged abuse of its dominant position.
The CCI had earlier told the court that it was not able “move an inch” in its investigation into WhatsApp’s privacy policy of 2021 on account of a court order granting time to Facebook and the instant messaging platform for filing replies in connection with the probe.
In January 2021, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy, following news reports.
The regulator then observed that users were not provided an appropriate granular choice to object or opt-out of specific data sharing terms, adding that the reduction in consumer data protection and loss of control over personalised data can be taken as a reduction in quality under the anti-trust law.
CCI in its order said it had found that WhatsApp’s update was a 'take it or leave it' policy, forcing all users to accept expanded data collection terms and the sharing of data within the Meta group, with no option to opt out. It said that this undermined a user's autonomy and was an abuse of Meta’s dominant position.
WhatsApp and Facebook had subsequently challenged the single-judge CCI’s March 2021 order directing a probe against them, saying the issue concerning its new policy was already pending consideration before the HC and the SC.
The single judge on April 22, 2021, however, refused to interdict the investigation.