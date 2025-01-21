Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / AI, reels, WhatsApp drive customer engagement for auto dealership: Report

AI, reels, WhatsApp drive customer engagement for auto dealership: Report

Interestingly, as many as 72 per cent of new automotive buyers discovered the brand on the family of apps of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

used cars

The survey -- New Automobile Buyers Consumer Journey Study by Kantar Profiles -- was conducted in September 2023 taking feedback from 49,590 respondents aged 18-64 in India. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AI, reels, content creators, and WhatsApp are driving customer lead generation for automobile companies and their dealerships, according to a whitepaper by Meta and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

Interestingly, as many as 72 per cent of new automotive buyers discovered the brand on the family of apps of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"This whitepaper underscores the potential of AI, reels, and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to strengthen customer relationships and drive growth," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.

As per the survey commissioned by Meta, "72 per cent of new automotive buyers who were surveyed in this research discovered the brand on the Meta family of apps".

 

It further said WhatsApp led the buyer-dealer communication as among new automobile buyers, 48 per cent used WhatsApp to directly connect with dealerships for vehicle availability inquiries, making it the most preferred communication channel.

Also Read

Premiumcar sale

Sales boost for auto dealers as deal with Meta helps digitisation: Report

macOS Sequoia

Apple Intelligence-powered Mail app coming to Macs, iPads in April: Report

AI-powered Windows Search on Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft brings AI-powered Windows Search to Copilot+ PCs: What is it

Artificial intelligence, AI

Ethical concerns on use of AI demand robust safeguards: LS secy general

PremiumDebashis Chatterjee

AI strategy in action, critical to our success: LTIMindtree MD & CEO

Moreover, the survey found that 47 per cent expressed interest in receiving service reminders via messaging platforms.

In terms of impact of reels and creator content driving purchase decisions, 72 per cent of buyers found that creator content on Instagram reels was helpful for vehicle evaluation, with 41 per cent regularly engaging with vehicle-related reels.

The survey -- New Automobile Buyers Consumer Journey Study by Kantar Profiles -- was conducted in September 2023 taking feedback from 49,590 respondents aged 18-64 in India.

In 2023, Meta and FADA launched 'Move with Meta', an upskilling and enablement programme to upskill more than 3,000 auto dealers across India with an aim to help them build a social presence and digitise their customer outreach and lead generation using the Meta platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Auto Expo

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: List of top 5 SUVs showcased, launched in India

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia and Ashwin Ashok Patil, Deputy CEO of Sales & Marketing at VinFast India unveiling the VF7 at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

VinFast readies India drive for export hub, plans first stop in Tamil Nadu

Cars

Entry of more players to help break barriers: Auto industry leaders

River mobility

Indian mobility market set to double by 2030, exceeding $600 bn: Report

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's automobile industry will be number one in next 5 years: Gadkari

Topics : Artificial intelligence REEL VIEW Instagram whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon