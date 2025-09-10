Krafton bans over 4 lakh BGMI accounts in August with Anti-Cheat 4.0 tech

Krafton India banned more than 432,000 BGMI accounts in August, up 24.8 per cent from July’s 346,636 bans, as part of its intensified anti-cheat drive. The company attributed the increase to the rollout of Anti-Cheat 4.0, a package of detection and reporting upgrades designed to strengthen monitoring and enforcement.
Cheats most commonly detected
Krafton said auto-aim hacks (aimbots) were the most flagged exploit, accounting for 18.2 per cent of detections, followed by wall hacks at 13.8 per cent. A large majority — 67.9 per cent — of flagged users fell under “custom/modded cheats” listed as “Others.”
Other behaviours now tracked include see-through hacks, ammo tracking, recoilless weapons, excessive movement speed, resource file modification, skin-beautification hacks and full cheat removals.
Ace-tier players made up the largest share of bans at 29.3 per cent.
Anti-Cheat 4.0: What’s new
Krafton described Anti-Cheat 4.0 as “stronger, smarter, fairer,” with key upgrades including:
- Improved detection across a wider range of exploits.
- Stronger violation monitoring to spot teaming, malicious matchmaking and external hacking tools.
- A new in-game confirmation message in chat when a combat-time report is submitted, giving players real-time assurance that reports are received.
- Every ban continues to involve a manual review step after automated systems flag activity, which Krafton says ensures accuracy and transparency.
What this means for players
Krafton frames the August surge in bans as evidence of better tools and stronger enforcement. For players, the most visible change will be the new real-time confirmation when reporting suspicious opponents. Expanded detection lists and enhanced monitoring target both in-match cheats and off-match manipulations.
The crackdown comes soon after PUBG introduced a kernel-level anti-cheat update aimed at detecting suspicious activity at the operating system level, enforcing bans in real time, and forming the backbone of its 2025 security strategy.
BGMI 4.0 update coming September 11
Separately, BGMI 4.0 is scheduled to roll out on September 11. The update is expected to introduce the Spooky Soiree mode with a haunted Wraithmoor Mansion, themed challenges, Pumpkin Zombies, and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight. New vehicles such as a flying broom and floating balloons will be added, along with companions like Ghostie, which provides flight, shields and healing, and Prankster Ghost, which lets defeated players keep fighting temporarily.