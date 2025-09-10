Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton bans over 4 lakh BGMI accounts in August with Anti-Cheat 4.0 tech

Krafton bans over 4 lakh BGMI accounts in August with Anti-Cheat 4.0 tech

With Anti-Cheat 4.0, Krafton India stepped up monitoring, introduced real-time report confirmations, and banned 432,538 accounts in August, 24.8 per cent more than July

BGMI anti-cheat report

BGMI anti-cheat report

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India banned more than 432,000 BGMI accounts in August, up 24.8 per cent from July’s 346,636 bans, as part of its intensified anti-cheat drive. The company attributed the increase to the rollout of Anti-Cheat 4.0, a package of detection and reporting upgrades designed to strengthen monitoring and enforcement.

Cheats most commonly detected

Krafton said auto-aim hacks (aimbots) were the most flagged exploit, accounting for 18.2 per cent of detections, followed by wall hacks at 13.8 per cent. A large majority — 67.9 per cent — of flagged users fell under “custom/modded cheats” listed as “Others.”
 
Other behaviours now tracked include see-through hacks, ammo tracking, recoilless weapons, excessive movement speed, resource file modification, skin-beautification hacks and full cheat removals.
 
 
Ace-tier players made up the largest share of bans at 29.3 per cent.

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

PUBG Mobile 4.0 releases September 4, BGMI to follow soon: What to expect

Pubg, pubg mobile, pubg mobile game

PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI 3.9 update with Transformer-themed mode goes live: Know what's new

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 17 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Update 3.7 Part 2 is coming soon with new weapons and scope

Anti-Cheat 4.0: What’s new

Krafton described Anti-Cheat 4.0 as “stronger, smarter, fairer,” with key upgrades including:
  • Improved detection across a wider range of exploits.
  • Stronger violation monitoring to spot teaming, malicious matchmaking and external hacking tools.
  • A new in-game confirmation message in chat when a combat-time report is submitted, giving players real-time assurance that reports are received.
  • Every ban continues to involve a manual review step after automated systems flag activity, which Krafton says ensures accuracy and transparency.

What this means for players

Krafton frames the August surge in bans as evidence of better tools and stronger enforcement. For players, the most visible change will be the new real-time confirmation when reporting suspicious opponents. Expanded detection lists and enhanced monitoring target both in-match cheats and off-match manipulations.
 
The crackdown comes soon after PUBG introduced a kernel-level anti-cheat update aimed at detecting suspicious activity at the operating system level, enforcing bans in real time, and forming the backbone of its 2025 security strategy.

BGMI 4.0 update coming September 11

Separately, BGMI 4.0 is scheduled to roll out on September 11. The update is expected to introduce the Spooky Soiree mode with a haunted Wraithmoor Mansion, themed challenges, Pumpkin Zombies, and a Pumpkin Monster boss fight. New vehicles such as a flying broom and floating balloons will be added, along with companions like Ghostie, which provides flight, shields and healing, and Prankster Ghost, which lets defeated players keep fighting temporarily.

More From This Section

Google Gemini AI Plus

Google launches AI Plus plan with Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3 Fast, 200GB storage

LG Electronics partners with Xbox, Zoom

LG teams up with Xbox, Zoom to add gaming and video calls to car screens

Firefox's 'Shake to Summerise' feature

Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise'

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image: Krafton)

Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge

Topics : PUBG mobile online games Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon