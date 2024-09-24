Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18: Check out India-centric features now available for eligible iPhones

iOS 18: Check out India-centric features now available for eligible iPhones

Along with Live Voicemail for iPhones, Apple has added support for various Indian languages across the system for customisation, typing, Siri, and more

Lock Screen customisation on iOS 18

Lock Screen customisation on iOS 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With iOS 18, Apple has introduced a series of India-focused features to eligible iPhones. Released on September 16, the platform update for iPhone enhances communication, updates the Move to iOS app, and adds support for various Indian languages.

These India-centric features aim to improve the user experience by introducing new customisation options for the home screen and control panel, an updated Photos app, a new Passwords app, and utility-based features like iPhone mirroring on Macs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Here are all the new iOS 18 features now available for iPhone users in India:
 

Live Voicemail

More From This Section

x, Twitter

Elon Musk makes public posts on X visible to all, including blocked users

Nothing Ear (Open) Source: WinFuture

Nothing to launch Ear Open wireless earphones today; could look like this

Jony Ive

Jony Ive joins hands with Sam Altman for secret AI device project

Tech wrap Sep 23

Tech wrap Sep 23: Siri for iPhones, Samsung S24 FE, Sony BRAVIA Theatre U

Windows 11

Microsoft allows users to customise Copilot key on Windows 11 beta


Apple has introduced Live Voicemail Transcription functionality in India with iOS 18. This feature allows users to set voicemail to answer incoming calls, prompting callers to leave a voice message. The voice message is then displayed on the user's iPhone alongside a live text transcription. Users can also pick up the call while the voice message is being recorded.
In addition to Live Voicemail, Apple has also launched Live Caller ID, smart call history search, phone keypad search, and an enhanced dialing experience for iPhone users in India.

Lock screen customisation

With iOS 18, iPhone users in India can customise the clock widget on the lock screen with numerals from 12 different Indian languages, including Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, Bangla, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Multilingual keyboard

iPhone 12 or newer models running iOS 18 now support phonetic typing with Latin characters in English and up to two additional Indian languages. If users have multiple message threads in different languages, the keyboard will remember the script used in the previous conversation and switch automatically. The feature supports English, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Alphabetical keyboard layouts for Indian languages

iOS 18 introduces alphabetical layouts for 11 Indian languages. The keys for Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are arranged alphabetically, allowing users to type directly in their preferred language.

Language search

Apple has added support for select Indian languages in language search, enabling users to search for specific words using familiar spellings. If a word has multiple spellings in the same language, users can look it up regardless of the variant used. Language Search currently supports Assamese, Bangla, Devanagari, and Gujarati.

Translate

With iOS 18, the Translate app on iPhones has been updated to include Hindi. Hindi translations are also available for the Safari browser and native apps like Notes.

Multilingual Siri

iPhone's virtual assistant Siri has been updated to support nine Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read

Apple Mac mini

Apple could launch Mac mini, powered by M4, in October: What to expect

Samsung S24 Ultra (left); and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Competition heats up: Samsung goes to war, cuts prices to dare Apple turf

Jony Ive

Jony Ive collaborates with Sam Altman on new AI hardware project: Details

iPhone 16

Apple to bring 120Hz ProMotion display tech to base iPhones in 2025: Report

Siri on iPhone

iOS 18.3: Apple to release few advanced Siri features to iPhones in January

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon