WhatsApp rolling out 'screen-sharing' feature to beta testers on Android

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called screen-sharing, along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android.

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called "screen-sharing", along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to easily share their screen during a video call.

This feature may be unavailable on old versions of Android, may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may be unable to get the content of the users' screen in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp.

The report said that this feature is only enabled if users give their consent to share the content of their screen.

Moreover, after installing the new version of the WhatsApp beta, some users may notice a few minor changes regarding the new bottom navigation bar.

In particular, some tabs within the bottom navigation bar have been arranged in a certain order.

Some users may now see the following tabs in the bottom navigation bar - Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called -- "WhatsApp usernames", which will let users to choose unique usernames for their accounts.

With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username, instead of depending solely on phone numbers to identify contacts.

The company may also provide users with the ability to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their phone numbers.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : whatsapp Android

First Published: May 28 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

