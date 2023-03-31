WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for beta testers on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta.

Beta testers can now edit photos, videos and GIFs in the text editor, reports WABetaInfo.

Users will also be able to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. The text alignment can also be changed to the left, centre or right, providing users with more control over formatting text within images, videos and GIFs.

Beta users can change the text background colour, making it simpler for them to differentiate important text from the rest.

Some new fonts have also been released to beta testers, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2 and Morning Breeze, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called "audio chats", which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

--IANS

aj/khz/