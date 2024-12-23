Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 05:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp to end support for old android and iPhones from 2025 - Check list

WhatsApp to end support for old android and iPhones from 2025 - Check list

Older phones cannot support the app's evolving features, which is why WhatsApp will discontinue support for certain systems at specific points in their lifecycle

Whatsapp, meta

Photo: Shutterstock

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on Android devices running the KitKat operating system (OS) or older versions. This change affects users with phones released 9 to 10 years ago. In contrast, iPhone users will have until May 2025 to update their older devices.
 
To continue using the app, affected users will need to upgrade to newer devices with more recent operating systems.
 
Why WhatsApp is phasing out older phones
 
According to WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, the decision to discontinue support for older operating systems is part of an effort to maintain security and functionality. As technology advances, older devices can no longer support new app features or protect sensitive data effectively. Without security patches for these devices, they become more vulnerable to cybercrime. As a result, the company has chosen to support only devices that can run up-to-date software.
 
 
List of phones that will not be able to support WhatsApp from Jan 2025

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple hits out at Meta platforms' numerous interoperability requests

Apple, Apple Inc

EU intensifies demand for Apple to open up iPhone features to rivals

Meta

Cambridge Analytica lawsuit: Meta settles with Australia's privacy watchdog

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI

ChatGPT outage reignites debate on risks of large AI system failures

instagram

Meta's Instagram says services back up after hours of technical outage

 
The following Android phones from well-known brands such as Samsung, Motorola, and HTC will no longer be able to use WhatsApp after January 1, 2025. Below is a list of devices that will no longer support WhatsApp:
 
Samsung Galaxy S3
Motorola Moto G (1st Gen)
HTC One X & HTC One X+
Sony Xperia Z
LG Optimus G
LG Nexus 4
Sony Xperia T, V, and SP
 
iPhone users must upgrade before May 2025
 
The immediate cut-off applies to Android users, while iPhone users have until May 5, 2025. After this date, iPhones running iOS 15.1 or lower will no longer receive support for WhatsApp. This means that iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus users will need to upgrade to newer devices or update their iOS versions to continue using WhatsApp.
 
Meta's drive for security
 
This move is part of Meta's broader efforts to keep WhatsApp safe, efficient, and compatible with emerging technologies. According to Meta, older phones are unable to support the evolving features of the app, which is why WhatsApp will discontinue support for certain systems at specific intervals during their lifecycle. WhatsApp has previously withdrawn its services from older models of both Android and iOS devices.

More From This Section

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

From AI chips to 6G testing: How India's tech landscape evolved in 2024

The Samsung S24 smartphone. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung may introduce 'Slim' model in S25 series

Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

Apple mulls smart home doorbell with support for facial recognition: Report

chatbot

Bot detection no longer working, just wait until AI agents come along

AI

Language AIs in 2024: Size, guardrails and steps toward AI agents

Topics : Metaverse WhatsApp update WhatsApp features Metal stocks BS Web Reports technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon