Soon, Microsoft Windows will show connected Android device in File Explorer

Microsoft is exploring deeper integration of Android devices into its Windows operating system for PCs. The US-based software giant has rolled out a new update to users enrolled in the Windows Insider Program, offering access to connected Android devices in the File Explorer section on Windows. The new feature will allow Android users to access, modify, and transfer data using Windows PC.
Until now, Android users could connect their device to a PC via USB or wirelessly through the Phone Link app. With this upgrade, users can wirelessly browse through all the files including media that are on the Android phone. Moreover, users can copy files from their device to PC and vice versa. Users can also rename, move, and delete files. All of this would be available through the File Explorer section.
Settings window
To access this feature, go to Settings then Bluetooth and devices and then Mobile Devices. User will have to select “Mange devices" to allow PC to access the Android phone. A toggle will be visible to show the phone in File Explorer.