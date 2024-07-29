Soon, Microsoft Windows will show connected Android device in File Explorer

Microsoft is exploring deeper integration of Android devices into its Windows operating system for PCs. The US-based software giant has rolled out a new update to users enrolled in the Windows Insider Program, offering access to connected Android devices in the File Explorer section on Windows. The new feature will allow Android users to access, modify, and transfer data using Windows PC.

Until now, Android users could connect their device to a PC via USB or wirelessly through the Phone Link app. With this upgrade, users can wirelessly browse through all the files including media that are on the Android phone. Moreover, users can copy files from their device to PC and vice versa. Users can also rename, move, and delete files. All of this would be available through the File Explorer section.

Settings window Microsoft has detailed the minimum requirements to access this feature and steps to avail the preview if you fulfil the requirements. The requirement to utilise this feature includes a phone to be operating on Android 11 or higher and an installed BETA version of the Link to Windows app on your Android device (version 1.24071 and higher). As mentioned above, registration for the Windows Insider Program is also required in addition to running Windows 11 on the PC and users must be opted into one of the four Insider Channels.

To access this feature, go to Settings then Bluetooth and devices and then Mobile Devices. User will have to select “Mange devices" to allow PC to access the Android phone. A toggle will be visible to show the phone in File Explorer.