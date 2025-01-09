Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out 'Ask about this PDF' for Gemini on Android: How it works

Google rolls out 'Ask about this PDF' for Gemini on Android: How it works

Currently, the "Ask about this PDF" button only appears for Gemini Advanced subscribers as document upload is not available in the free tier

Gemini's 'Ask about this PDF' option

Gemini's 'Ask about this PDF' option

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is rolling out a new feature for the Gemini Assistant on the Android app, allowing users to ask the AI assistant questions about a PDF file opened on their screen. The new "Ask about this PDF" option in the Gemini overlay is rolling out gradually in India, starting with the Pixel 9 series smartphones.
 
Upon testing the feature on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the new "Ask about this PDF" floating bar appears above the Gemini Assistant overlay, accessible by long-pressing the power button. It should be noted that this floating button currently only appears if the PDF file is opened on the Google Files app and not on the Google Drive's PDF viewer.
 
Tapping on the new "Ask about this PDF" button uploads the entire PDF file to Gemini AI, unlike the "Ask about this screen" floating button that only uploads a screenshot of what's on the screen at that particular time. This allows Gemini Assistant to get access to all the data available within the document, for a better response to the user's query.
 
While the file is uploading, users can type in their file-based query in the "Ask Gemini" field. However, the button to send the question to Gemini remains inaccessible until the PDF upload is complete.
 
The "Ask about this PDF" button only appears for Gemini Advanced subscribers as document upload is not available in the free tier. For other users, Gemini still shows the "Ask about this screen" option.
 

More From This Section

iOS 18.3 public beta 2

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta 2: New features, eligibility details

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Apple could launch iPhone SE 4, new iPad models in April: What to expect

Meta

Meta abandoning fact-checking not good for fight against misinformation

POCO X7 Pro and POCO X7

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9: Livestream details, expected specs, more

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO Reno 13 series launch today: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

Topics : Google Gemini AI Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon