YouTube mobile gets animated loading screen inspired by Android TV

The procedure includes a new loading bar icon that includes the familiar YouTube play-head and a red progress bar

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Google-owned YouTube has started to get the animated loading screen on mobile which was first seen on Android TV in late 2022.

Google stated that the new animation is part of an identity update aimed at creating a visually appealing and easily recognisable brand image, reports 9to5Google.

The animation was said to have been inspired by old CRT TVs (a television device that uses cathode ray tubes used back before the invention of the flat-screen TV).

The procedure includes a new loading bar icon that includes the familiar YouTube play-head and a red progress bar.

This new loading screen, like the Android TV version, will appear only if users have not used the YouTube application in a long time or have recently updated, the report said.

Meanwhile, YouTube has introduced a number of new features to its Premium service users, including higher quality video for web and iOS users, support for co-watching videos on FaceTime through Apple's SharePlay and other controls for managing their queue on mobile devices.

The company has launched an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS (and an experiment coming to the Web soon too) to provide an even higher video quality experience to its Premium members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Android YouTube

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

