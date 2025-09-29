Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC headphones launched in India at ₹39,900: Watch unboxing

Sony has launched its 2025 flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, in India. Created in collaboration with acclaimed recording studios—Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering—the headphones are designed to deliver studio-grade sound along with improved noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, and more.
Sony WH-1000XM6: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 39,990
- Colours: Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue
The WH-1000XM6 is now available in India through Sony Center outlets, the ShopatSC website, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital.
Sony WH-1000XM6: What is new
The WH-1000XM6 features Sony’s updated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which is said to be seven times faster than the previous generation. It processes input from 12 microphones in real-time, enhancing both active noise cancellation and audio clarity. Users also get a new “Adaptive NC Optimizer” and an improved “Auto Ambient Sound” mode for smarter sound adjustment based on surroundings.
Also Read
A new Scene-based Listening feature uses environmental and activity sensing to automatically tailor playback and noise cancellation to the situation.
For sound quality, the headphones are equipped with a high-rigidity carbon fibre composite dome and a redesigned voice coil structure, enhancing vocal richness and instrument separation. They support High-Resolution Audio, both wired and wireless, with LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) compatibility, and also include Sony’s Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme for real-time upscaling of compressed tracks. Other additions include Background Music Effect, Game EQ, and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema to create a spatial audio experience while watching films.
For calls, Sony has fitted a six-microphone beamforming array with AI-driven voice isolation to separate speech from background noise, complemented by its proprietary voice pick-up technology for clearer conversations.
On the design front, the WH-1000XM6 debuts a wider, pressure-free vegan leather headband with an asymmetrical layout for easier left-right distinction. The earpads are made from stretchable materials for a snug seal against noise intrusion, while a metal-injected folding hinge improves durability and portability.