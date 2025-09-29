Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC headphones launched in India at ₹39,900: Watch unboxing

Sony WH-1000XM6 ANC headphones launched in India at ₹39,900: Watch unboxing

Sony WH-1000XM6 launches in India at Rs 39,990 with upgraded noise cancellation, LDAC support, studio-grade audio tuning, 360 Reality Audio Upmix, and a new comfort-focused design

Sony WH-1000XM6 in Black

Sony WH-1000XM6 in Black

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has launched its 2025 flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, in India. Created in collaboration with acclaimed recording studios—Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering—the headphones are designed to deliver studio-grade sound along with improved noise cancellation, 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, and more.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 39,990
  • Colours: Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue
The WH-1000XM6 is now available in India through Sony Center outlets, the ShopatSC website, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retailers such as Croma and Reliance Digital.

Sony WH-1000XM6: What is new

The WH-1000XM6 features Sony’s updated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which is said to be seven times faster than the previous generation. It processes input from 12 microphones in real-time, enhancing both active noise cancellation and audio clarity. Users also get a new “Adaptive NC Optimizer” and an improved “Auto Ambient Sound” mode for smarter sound adjustment based on surroundings.
 

Also Read

Marvel's Wolverine

Sony releases Marvel's Wolverine trailer, confirms 2026 release for PS5

Pulse Elevate wireless speakers

Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

State of Play: Wolverine to Flight Simulator on PS5, everything announced

Sony PlayStation State of Play event

Sony to host 'State of Play' on Sept 24: Where to watch and what to expect

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

A new Scene-based Listening feature uses environmental and activity sensing to automatically tailor playback and noise cancellation to the situation.
 
For sound quality, the headphones are equipped with a high-rigidity carbon fibre composite dome and a redesigned voice coil structure, enhancing vocal richness and instrument separation. They support High-Resolution Audio, both wired and wireless, with LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) compatibility, and also include Sony’s Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme for real-time upscaling of compressed tracks. Other additions include Background Music Effect, Game EQ, and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema to create a spatial audio experience while watching films.
For calls, Sony has fitted a six-microphone beamforming array with AI-driven voice isolation to separate speech from background noise, complemented by its proprietary voice pick-up technology for clearer conversations.
 
On the design front, the WH-1000XM6 debuts a wider, pressure-free vegan leather headband with an asymmetrical layout for easier left-right distinction. The earpads are made from stretchable materials for a snug seal against noise intrusion, while a metal-injected folding hinge improves durability and portability.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Unboxing

 

More From This Section

Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro Copilot Plus PC

Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro Copilot+ PC launched in India: Price, offers

OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition

OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition launched with colour changing design: Details

GoPro MAX2, LIT HERO and Fluid Pro AI gimbal

GoPro launches Max 2 360 8K camera, LIT Hero 4K tags along: What's new

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro smartwatch

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro with dual-band GPS, Titanium bezel launched: Details

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 launches with noise-cancelling 'Super Mic' on charging case

Topics : Sony headphones and earphones Sony Noise cancellation headphones headphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon