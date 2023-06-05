YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

Google-owned YouTube has reportedly started testing a new feature for its music streaming service which automatically connects Nest speakers to smartphones.

This instant connectivity feature was spotted by some Reddit users, reports Android Police.

When users ask their Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker to play music by voice, they can open the YouTube Music application on their phone and it will instantly connect to the speaker, allowing users to quickly adjust the volume and playlist.

Both devices must be connected to the same network, and it takes the YouTube Music app a few seconds to detect audio and initiate a Google Cast connection, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that YouTube was testing a new 'play counts' feature on its music streaming service.

This feature shows the overall plays a song has received from all users across the platform.

Also Read Google rolls out 'sleep timer' feature in YouTube Music app: Details here Free TV channel streaming might soon be supported by YouTube: Report YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai Hackers exploiting Google Ads to spread malware riddled popular software Microsoft Windows 11 gets new phone photos feature in File Explorer Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from store Apple may unveil headset to thrust masses into alternate realities Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top: Google Meta-owned WhatsApp plans to bring iPad support as companion device

However, the feature only applies to tracks listed under 'Top songs'.

--IANS

aj/shb/