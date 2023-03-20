JUST IN
YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Video-sharing platform YouTube is rolling out song and album credits to its music streaming service 'YouTube Music'.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music, reports 9To5Google.

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal.

If the feature is enabled to the users' account, then they will see a 'View song credits' option when accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music.

Users will be able to see data about the music such as who the song is 'Performed by', 'Written by', 'Produced by', and from where the music metadata was sourced, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the video-sharing platform announced that US creators can now create podcasts in YouTube Studio and the inclusion of podcasts in the company's Music app is coming soon.

The platform mentioned that "a podcast show is a playlist, and podcast episodes are videos in that playlist".

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 10:30 IST

