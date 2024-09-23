Business Standard
Priced at Rs 23,990, the GoPro HERO is the smallest and lightest GoPro camera with a built-in display. It is now available for purchase in India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

GoPro’s new entry-level HERO camera is now on sale in India. Launched alongside the top-of-the-line GoPro HERO13 Black on September 4, the GoPro HERO is the company’s smallest camera with a screen. The GoPro HERO can record videos in up to 4K resolution and 2x slow-motion videos at 2.7K resolution. It can also capture 12MP photos.

GoPro HERO: Price and availability
The new GoPro HERO is priced at Rs 23,990 and is now available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart, and through select retailers, including Croma and Reliance Digital.

GoPro HERO: Details
 

GoPro stated that the HERO is their smallest and lightest 4K camera, weighing 86g, with 35% less volume and 46% less mass than the HERO13 Black. It has a rugged construction designed for durability in all weather and environmental conditions and is waterproof up to 5 metres. The company also said that the camera features an easy-to-use interface with a LCD touch screen and one-button control for switching between multiple camera modes.

The GoPro HERO can capture Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p videos, along with 12MP still photos. It also includes a 2x Slo-Mo mode for recording 2.7K resolution slow-motion videos at 60 frames per second (FPS).

With the Quik smartphone app, users can grab 8MP photos from 4K recordings and apply GoPro’s HyperSmooth video stabilisation, which the company says smooths out footage. GoPro also said that the camera’s battery allows for continuous video recording of over an hour at the highest setting on a single charge.

