OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G review: Incremental upgrade devoid of performance

OnePlus has recently launched the Nord CE4 Lite 5G in India, bringing several incremental upgrades over its predecessor. Among the notable enhancements are an AMOLED display, replacing the previous IPS LCD, and a slightly faster charger to support a larger capacity battery. Additionally, the design has undergone a seasonal refresh, marking a significant update despite limited changes from the previous model. Is the Nord CE4 Lite 5G a smartphone fit for 2024? Let us find out:

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite smartphone features a glossy back panel set within a flat-style frame with a metallic finish. The back panel itself has a dual-tone design—or rather, an illusion of one. When viewed from certain angles, the back panel projects a shine, while a pill-shaped section around the rear camera bumps shines differently. This creates the illusion that the camera rings are on an elevated section. The rear cameras have colour-coordinated rings around the sensors, matching the frame's finish. The display on the front is encased in a black plastic enclosure connecting the panel to the frame, though this plastic section is slim and only visible upon close inspection.

Overall, the smartphone has a familiar yet unique design, though its boxy shape makes it a bit uncomfortable to hold without a cover. At 191g, the smartphone isn't heavy, but there is a slight imbalance in weight distribution, with the lower side weighing slightly more than the top half. On the plus side, despite its glossy design, the Mega Blue variant (review unit) effectively hides smudges and fingerprint marks.

Display and Audio

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution, a notable upgrade from the previous generation's LCD panel. This AMOLED panel enhances vibrancy and clarity, making images more appealing. Personally, I found the display impressive for activities like social media browsing and watching YouTube videos. However, it is important to note that the smartphone does not support HDR visuals, which may be a drawback for some users.

OnePlus has not offered many display enhancement features apart from an Eye Comfort mode for low blue light production and two screen colour modes- vivid for more vibrancy and Natural for softer tones. Despite the limited features, the display performs well for general use. The 120Hz refresh rate adds smoothness and responsiveness, enhancing the overall experience. While OnePlus claims the display can reach a brightness level of up to 2100 nits, I cannot confirm the exact number. Nevertheless, the display becomes extremely bright, effectively reducing reflections even under direct light at low brightness levels.

The stereo speaker system on the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is exceptionally loud, especially after a system update that supposedly increases the maximum volume to 300 percent of the original level. While I cannot verify the exact increase, the speakers are indeed very loud when used indoors. While it does get loud, it manages to retain the clarity only until the half of the maximum level which is still sufficient for a large room. For those seeking a bass-heavy audio experience, an external speaker would be necessary. Additionally, the smartphone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, providing users with more audio options.

Camera

In the camera department, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera system captures clear and sharp photos, especially in natural light, without haziness or blurriness even when zoomed in. However, the software processing introduces a slight yellowish tint, which affects colour accuracy and vibrancy. The good news is that even in bright light, the pictures do not appear overexposed or have bright spots. In low light, the situation is different. Night mode photos offer good colours but lack clarity and crispness, though they are still good enough for social media sharing.

For portrait shots, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite delivers attractive pictures in both natural and artificial lighting conditions. However, close inspection reveals softened details around the edges of subjects, indicating a heavy reliance on software optimisation for edge detection to make up for sensor limitations.

The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor that performs well in good lighting, producing selfies that are suitable for social media. However, it struggles with crispness, often softening facial details under artificial lighting.

On the videography side, it is disappointing that the Nord CE4 Lite does not support 4K resolution recording or the ability to record at 60 frames per second. Video recording is capped at 30 fps, with options for 1080p and 720p resolutions. While the recorded videos maintain clarity in adequate lighting, they lack smoothness.

Performance and software

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with 8GB of RAM, which comes standard across all storage variants. On the performance front, the smartphone handles everyday casual use, including social media scrolling, web browsing, and watching YouTube videos, without issues. However, the processor’s limitation come to notice with heavier tasks. When loaded with multiple tasks simultaneously, apps take slightly longer to open, and the phone feels sluggish. Demanding tasks, such as graphics-intensive gaming, push the processor to its limits. Playing Genshin Impact on the highest graphics settings resulted in frequent jitters and lag. Lowering the graphic settings improved gameplay, though occasional stutters persisted. Notably, the smartphone managed thermals well, with almost negligible warmth throughout.

On the software side, the smartphone runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, which includes native OnePlus apps like Clone Phone and Zen Space. However, it also comes pre-loaded with third-party apps such as Agoda and features a “Must Play” grouped app section on the home screen with a couple of pre-installed games. These apps are easily removable and uninstallable. The system does not bombard users with unnecessary notifications or in-app advertisements. OnePlus has also included a Smart Suggestions feature that provides real-time updates on the lock screen and in the notification bar about ongoing activities like food deliveries from apps such as Zomato and Swiggy. While this feature works well, it currently does not extend to services like ongoing Uber rides. The feature can be completely disabled from the Settings menu.

Battery

With a 5500mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite offers impressive battery life. On average usage, the phone easily lasts a day and a half, while heavier use still leaves some juice in the tank at the end of the day. Additionally, OnePlus includes 80W wired charging support, and the in-box charger can refuel the device from around 20 percent to 90 percent in just over half an hour. The phone also supports reverse charging, which is handy for topping up wireless earbuds on the go.

Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite offers a decent display, a capable camera system for its price point, and a long-lasting battery. However, this comes at the cost of performance. Overall, if you are looking for a smartphone that serves as a decent daily driver and allows you to take good-looking, social media-friendly pictures, the Nord CE4 Lite is a viable option. However, if performance is your priority, you might want to consider other alternatives in the market.