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Xiaomi 17T with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra launched: Check price, specs

Xiaomi has introduced the 17T in India with a Leica-tuned camera system, a 1.5K AMOLED display, HyperOS 3, and up to 512GB of storage

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17T smartphone in India. The new T-series smartphone comes with a Leica-tuned camera system, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery, and Xiaomi HyperOS 3. The company said the device is aimed at users looking for a combination of photography features, multimedia capabilities, battery life, and AI-powered tools. The Xiaomi 17T will be offered in two storage variants and will be available through online and offline retail channels starting June 10.

Xiaomi 17T: Price and availability

According to Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 17T is available in the following configurations:
 
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 59,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 64,999
The Xiaomi 17T will go on sale on June 10 via MI’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores.

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Xiaomi 17T: Offers

  • Bank discount of Rs 5,000 for select cards on full-swipe and credit card EMI transactions
  • Alternatively, consumers may avail a Rs 5,000 trade-in bonus when they exchange their older device
  • Assured buyback programme: If a consumer wishes to return the Xiaomi 17T within a year of purchase, Xiaomi will offer up to 60 per cent of the device’s value for future upgrades

Xiaomi 17T: Details

The Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision viewing.
 
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Xiaomi 17T runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and includes AI-powered features such as Xiaomi HyperAI, Google Gemini integration, and more.
 
The Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-powered triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone also includes a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Xiaomi has also introduced Leica Live Moment, a feature said to be designed to capture a sequence of moments rather than a single frame.
 
The device packs a 6,500mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, the battery is designed to provide all-day usage across productivity, entertainment, and content creation tasks. It comes with support for 67W HyperCharge wired charging.

Xiaomi 17T: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP telephoto + 12MP ultra-wide
  • OS: Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 67W HyperCharge
  • Colours: Violet, Blue, Black

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Topics : Xiaomi Chinese smartphones Xiaomi smartphones

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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