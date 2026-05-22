OPPO Find X9 Ultra review: The most complete camera flagship smartphone

I tested the Find X8 Ultra last year, so moving to the OPPO Find X9 Ultra felt less like trying something new and more like seeing how far OPPO has taken the same idea. The X8 Ultra had set a very high bar when it came to mobile photography. It was one of those phones where the camera was clearly the priority, and everything else followed.

The Find X9 Ultra builds on that same approach, but pushes further with more advanced hardware. However, better hardware does not always translate to better results—it ultimately comes down to how well the software ties everything together into a cohesive experience.

I have been using the OPPO Find X9 Ultra for the past few weeks, and here is what it offers.

How it feels in hand

The Find X9 Ultra is not trying to hide what it is. The camera-first approach is obvious with the large circular camera module, which also features a fine hexagonal cut on the top glass. While I got my hands on the Canyon Orange colour variant, which has a more traditional smartphone-like appearance, OPPO also offers a Tundra Umber option where the camera-inspired aesthetics are more prominent, with a vegan leather two-part design.

It should also be noted that the phone is big and heavy. There’s no way around that. The camera module adds additional thickness, and the overall weight is something you’re always aware of. While these factors may raise some concerns, the design still feels in line with the identity of the device.

You also get a Camera Key on the right frame, similar to the Camera Control button on iPhones. It largely replicates the same functionality—a double press to launch the camera, slide to zoom, and press to capture. While I haven’t used the Camera Control button extensively on base iPhone models, the larger size of the Find X9 Ultra makes it more useful here, especially when you’re trying to treat it more like a camera than a phone.

Overall, the design doesn’t try to be universally appealing. It leans heavily into the camera-first identity, and whether you like it or not will depend on how much you value that.

How good is the camera for photography

The Find X9 Ultra is built around a five-camera system. You get a mix of 200MP and 50MP sensors across focal lengths. The main camera uses a 1/1.12-inch 200MP sensor, while the 3x telephoto also uses a 200MP sensor, and the 10x telephoto brings a 50MP setup. There is also a 50MP ultra-wide and a 3.2MP Monochrome sensor. The focal range covers roughly 14mm to 230mm optically, which is wider than what most flagships offer.

The main camera delivers sharp images with strong dynamic range. Highlights are controlled well, and shadows retain detail without being artificially lifted. Colours are slightly restrained compared to most flagship phones. This is especially noticeable if you’re coming from something like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, where colours tend to lean more towards a processed look. Here, images feel closer to what you actually see.

The 3x telephoto is one of the more important lenses on this phone. It is not just there for portraits—it works as a general-purpose camera. The large sensor helps maintain detail, and the output does not drop off the way it usually does on telephoto lenses. You can also use it for close-up shots, and the perspective feels more natural than relying on an ultra-wide for macro.

The 10x periscope lens is where things start to stand out. Most phones treat long zoom as a secondary feature. Here, it feels like a usable focal length. Images at 10x are impressively detailed, and even pushing beyond that to 20x still holds up reasonably well.

There’s also a noticeable improvement in how the phone handles different focal lengths. Switching between lenses doesn’t feel like switching between completely different cameras. The colour consistency and exposure remain stable, which makes the overall experience feel more cohesive.

Low-light performance is consistent across the main and telephoto lenses. The main camera handles darker scenes well, with controlled noise and good colour retention. The 3x lens also holds up better than expected in low light, which is not always the case on other phones.

There is also more control if you want it. Shooting in RAW or using the Hasselblad Master mode gives you cleaner files with less processing, which helps if you plan to edit later.

Overall, the camera system feels less dependent on one “main” sensor and more balanced across focal lengths, which is where the difference shows up in day-to-day use.

How good is the camera for recording videos

On the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, you get support for 4K recording at up to 120frames per second and 8K at 30 fps, along with formats like Dolby Vision and Log recording. These are useful if you want more flexibility while editing, but even without that, the default output is already clean.

The main camera produces stable footage with good dynamic range while the phone avoids pushing contrast too aggressively. Colours remain neutral, similar to what you get in photos.

Switching between lenses is a jarring experience, but the exposure stays mostly consistent, and there are no major colour shifts, which makes it usable for continuous shots across different focal lengths.

The telephoto lenses are also very usable. At 3x, footage remains detailed and stable. At higher zoom levels, stabilisation does its job, but you still need steady hands, especially beyond 10x.

Low light videography is the only weak spot in the otherwise phenomenal camera setup. The main camera holds up well, but noise becomes more visible compared to still photos.

How is the overall experience

Beyond the cameras, the Find X9 Ultra feels like a proper flagship. Performance is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and in day-to-day use, everything feels fast and responsive. Whether it’s multitasking, gaming, or general usage, the phone doesn’t struggle.

Battery life is also solid. The 7050mAh battery comfortably lasts through a full day of use, even with heavy camera usage. 100W fast charging helps as well, making it easy to top up quickly when needed.

On the software side, ColorOS continues to feel familiar if you’ve used an OPPO, OnePlus, or Realme device. While the software is mostly clean, you do get several bundled apps from OPPO, though most of them can be uninstalled.

The smartphone also gets several new AI-powered tools beyond features like AI Voice Recorder and AI Mind Space, which have been present since the previous generation and remain quite useful.

One of the more notable additions is the new Mind Pilot app, which brings several third-party AI models under one roof. It essentially works as an AI chatbot, but with more flexibility in choosing the model it runs on. Options include Google Gemini, OpenAI GPT models, and Perplexity. Mind Pilot also connects to AI Mind Space to fetch context from saved screenshots when required.

You can also perform actions through Mind Pilot, such as setting up calendar events. It uses backend routing to automatically select the most suitable AI model to complete the task.

Verdict

I came back impresses after testing the Find X8 Ultra last year, and the OPPO Find X9 Ultra has come a long way, building on a strong camera foundation. Even when compared to other ultra-flagships I have used recently, the Find X9 Ultra’s camera system stands out for its more natural colours, better zoom usability, and overall consistency.

At the same time, this isn’t a phone for everyone. It is expensive (at Rs 169,999), large, heavy, and clearly built around a very specific idea.

But if your priority is photography, this is easily one of the most complete camera experiences you can get on a smartphone right now. It doesn’t feel like a phone trying to imitate a camera, it feels like a camera that just happens to do everything else as well.