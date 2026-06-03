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Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola Edge 2026 with MediaTek Dimensity 7450 unveiled: Check details

Motorola Edge 2026 with MediaTek Dimensity 7450 unveiled: Check details

Motorola has unveiled the Edge 2026 smartphone with a 6.3-inch Extreme AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 7450 chip, and triple rear cameras. It may debut in India later as Edge 70 Neo

Motorola Edge 2026

Motorola Edge 2026

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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Motorola unveiled the Motorola Edge 2026 smartphone on June 2. The new Motorola Edge sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.
 
The company has not yet announced the India availability of the smartphone. However, according to a report by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Edge 2026 may debut in India as the Motorola Edge 70 Neo, as the Neo series smartphones have a comparatively smaller display than their siblings.
 

Motorola Edge 2026: Details

The Motorola Edge 2026 features a 6.3-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 processor. Motorola said the device comes with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 128GB storage. For audio, the smartphone features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

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For photography, the Motorola Edge 2026 features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary camera based on Sony’s LYTIA 710 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Vision support and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. On the front, Motorola has equipped the device with a 50MP selfie camera. Motorola said the smartphone supports 4K video recording and includes AI-powered camera features such as Photo Enhancement Engine, Action Shot, and Adaptive Stabilisation.
 
The Motorola Edge 2026 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 60W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. On the software side, the Motorola Edge 2026 comes with Moto AI and also offers access to AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity.

Motorola Edge 2026: Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Extreme AMOLED display, Super HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7450
  • RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 10MP 3x telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, 15W wireless
  • Durability: IP68, IP69 rated, Gorilla Glass 7i

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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