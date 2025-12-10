Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 19 killed as two buildings collapse in Morocco's Fes, rescue ops underway

19 killed as two buildings collapse in Morocco's Fes, rescue ops underway

Fes is Morocco's second-largest city and one of the hosts of this month's Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup

building collapse

Representational image: Nineteen killed as two buildings collapse overnight in Morocco’s Fes. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

AP Fes(Morocco)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Two four-story buildings collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fes, killing 19 people in the second fatal collapse there this year, authorities said on Wednesday.

Morocco's state news agency reported the two residential buildings housed eight families. Sixteen people were injured in the collapse and sent for treatment at a nearby hospital. Authorities said the neighbourhood had been evacuated and search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

It was unclear what caused the collapse or how many people were unaccounted for on Wednesday morning.

Fes is Morocco's second-largest city and one of the hosts of this month's Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. It is best known for its walled city packed with medieval souks and tanneries. But beyond tourism, it's also one of the country's poorest urban centres, where aging infrastructure is common in many neighbourhoods.

 

Another collapse in May killed 10 people and injured seven in a building that had already been slated for evacuation, according to Moroccan outlet Le360.

Building codes are often not enforced in Morocco, especially in ancient cities where aging multifamily homes are common. Gaps in basic services were a focal point of protests that swept the country earlier this year, with demonstrators criticizing the government for investing in new stadiums instead of addressing inequality in health care, education and other public services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

