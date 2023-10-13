close
1MDB corruption scandal: Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia in a UK court

The arbitration has been filed with the London Court of International Arbitration, a source told Reuters. The lawsuit was earlier reported by Bloomberg News

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 0:00 AM IST
Goldman Sachs Group sued Malaysia in a UK court, as tensions escalate over a settlement agreement on the bank’s role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB corruption scandal.
 
“Today, we filed for arbitration against the Government of Malaysia for violating its obligations to appropriately credit assets against the guarantee provided by Goldman Sachs in our settlement agreement and to recover other assets,” said a spokesperson for the bank.
 
The arbitration has been filed with the London Court of International Arbitration, a source told Reuters. The lawsuit was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

Goldman Sachs Malaysia 1MDB scandal

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 0:00 AM IST

