Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 2 killed as US strikes eighth alleged drug-carrying boat, now in Pacific

2 killed as US strikes eighth alleged drug-carrying boat, now in Pacific

According to Hegseth in a social media post, the strike killed two people, bringing the death toll from all the strikes to at least 34 people

boat capsized, boat

In a brief video released by Hegseth, a small boat, half-filled with brown packages, is seen moving along the water | Image: Shutterstock

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military conducted its eighth strike against an alleged drug vessel, killing two people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday.

The Tuesday night strike occurred in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The seven previous strikes all targeted vessels in the Caribbean.

According to Hegseth in a social media post, the strike killed two people, bringing the death toll from all the strikes to at least 34 people.

In a brief video released by Hegseth, a small boat, half-filled with brown packages, is seen moving along the water. Several seconds into the video, the boat explodes and is seen floating motionless on the water in flames. In his post, Hegseth took the unusual step of equating the alleged drug traffickers to the group behind the September 11, 2001, attack.

 

Just as Al Qaeda waged war on our homeland, these cartels are waging war on our border and our people, Hegseth said, adding there will be no refuge or forgiveness only justice.

President Donald Trump has justified the strikes by asserting that the United States is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels and is relying on the same legal authority used by President George W. Bush's administration when it declared a war on terrorism after the September 11 attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon plans to replace more than half a million jobs with robots

Meta

Meta to cut about 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI division

British Museum (Image: @britishmuseum)

London's British Museum rolls out pink carpet in nod to colours of India

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders Russian nuclear drills as summit with Trump is postponed

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel is not a US protectorate, Netanyahu says ahead of meeting with Vance

Topics : US Military Drug trafficking US government Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon