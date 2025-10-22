Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Putin orders Russian nuclear drills as summit with Trump is postponed

Putin orders Russian nuclear drills as summit with Trump is postponed

The exercise tested the skills of military command structures, the Kremlin said in a statement

Vladimir Putin, Putin

The chief of the military's General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, reported to Putin via video link that the drills were intended to simulate procedures for authorizing the use of nuclear weapons. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday directed drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces that featured practice missile launches, an exercise that came as his planned summit on Ukraine with US President Donald Trump was put on hold.

The Kremlin said that as part of the maneuvers involving all parts of Moscow's nuclear triad, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the Plesetsk launch facility in northwestern Russia, and a Sineva ICBM was launched by a submarine in the Barents Sea. The drills also involved Tu-95 strategic bombers firing long-range cruise missiles.

The exercise tested the skills of military command structures, the Kremlin said in a statement.

 

The chief of the military's General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, reported to Putin via video link that the drills were intended to simulate procedures for authorizing the use of nuclear weapons.

While Putin emphasised that the maneuvers had been planned in advance, they came hours after President Donald Trump said Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Putin in Budapest was on hold because he didn't want it to be a waste of time.

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump-Putin Budapest summit on hold after Rubio talks with Lavrov

Trump, Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin, Putin

The decision about the meeting in Budapest, Hungary, which Trump had announced last week, was made following a call Monday between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov made clear in comments Tuesday that Russia is opposed to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump, meanwhile, has been shifting his stance all year on key issues in the conflict, including whether a ceasefire should come before longer-term peace talks, and whether Ukraine could win back land seized by Russia during almost four years of fighting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday emphasised that the planned Putin-Trump summit needs to be thoroughly prepared.

No one wants to waste time: neither President Trump nor President Putin," Peskov told reporters. "These are the two presidents who are accustomed to working efficiently with high productivity. But effectiveness always requires preparation.

accident

hamas israel hostage

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

earthquake

Taliban

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump World News Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

