2 killed in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in US' Virginia

The city's chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36

AP Richmond
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Two people were killed in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia's capital, police said.

Police also said a 19-year-old who was in custody will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. A total of seven people were wounded in the shooting.

he city's chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36. Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Police recovered multiple handguns.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

RICHMOND, Va.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shooting in US US school shooting Virginia shooting

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

