close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

2024 polls Trump-Biden rematch: Majority of Americans prefer new candidates

Contrast this with 26 per cent who say it is important to nominate a candidate other than Trump who would not be distracted and who can focus only on beating Biden in the general election

IANS Washington
Joe Biden, US President

Photo: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

The 2024 Presidential race to the White House appears to be clearly a 2020 rematch between the GOP favourite Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden as current trends indicate that 70 per cent of Republicans back Trump despite his indictment and criminal investigations and multiple probes of tax frauds, incitement to violence and spiriting away of top secret documents.

Nearly 70 per cent of GOP voters stand behind Trump amid indictment and investigations, says an NBC poll but the majority of Americans are highly displeased with the Trump versus Biden rematch in 2024 as the current scenario emerges.

Almost two-thirds of Republican primary voters say they will back former President Donald Trump and show no concern about his eligibility, electability, despite his recent criminal arrest in a lower Manhattan court in New York for hush money paid to an adult star during his 2016 poll campaign, and other legal investigations into his past conduct, the NBC poll was reported in leading media outlets in the country.

Trump's double-digit lead over his nearest potential GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- makes the former president the clear front-runner in the primaries as of now in the Republican presidential nomination.

Paradoxically, the Republican Party's continued enthusiasm for Trump contrasts sharply with a nation torn apart on critical issues such as abortion rights, gun laws, and high health care and higher education's costs clearly reflecting their displeasure towards the 2024 race and how it is shaping up, while Biden is trying to fix them.

Political strategists and multiple polls by agencies suggest that a huge majority of Americans do not want Trump or President Joe Biden to run for president in 2024, resulting in what they perceive as a potentially divisive and uninspiring general-election rematch between the two heavy weights -- one a rich billionaire with extreme right wing views promoting hard core capitalism, and the other a seasoned politician statesman coming off as a compassionate human wanting to do good for the urban middle class and the poor.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Pakistan's efforts for peace should not be seen as weakness: Pak Army chief

Benefits of global net-zero transition can be 5x costs in developing Asia

Humidity can complicate heat stress burden for Global South: Research

US Fed says it failed to take forceful action on Silicon Valley Bank

Canada's economy edges up 0.6% in Q1, good, services industries up

Biden's opponents cite his age (80) as the main reason for their opposition to him to run. Trump, however, is 76 years old.

Both appear too old for the job people feel, which is, however, rejected by senior Congressmen as older senators and Congressmen have contributed a lot to the country.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research, which conducted this poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies said: "Sequels are frequently hits at the box office, but apparently not at the ballot box."

McInturff, the GOP pollster, said: "It's clear that people do not want a Biden-Trump rematch."

The NBC News poll -- conducted April 14-18 -- came after Trump's arraignment in New York City over charges that he falsified business records to conceal damaging information in a hush-money case.

It also followed grand juries in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., examining the former president's reported interference in Georgia's 2020 election results, his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol and his inept handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home seized by the FBI claimed to be CIA, FBI and National Security documents which ought to have been handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

Such is the popularity of the New York tabloid headliner, Donald Trump, who has occupied the headlines of Manhattans papers despite being out of politics for 30 years, that 46 per cent of Republican primary voters pick him as their first choice, while 31 per cent select DeSantis as the 2024 candidate they favor.

Mike Pence is pretty much a low choice at 6 per cent, and by former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott (who is exploring a 2024 bid), and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who are all tied at 3 per cent.

Businessman of Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy has 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is the second choice of 33 per cent of GOP primary voters, Trump is the second pick of 20 per cent, and Haley is the second choice of 14 per cent.

What is striking is that nearly 70 per cent of Republican primary voters stated that they back Trump despite the various criminal investigations he is facing.

Sixty-eight per cent of GOP primary voters opine that investigations into Trump are politically motivated and are designed to stop him from being president again, and that they must support him now to stop his opponents from winning, reports said.

Contrast this with 26 per cent who say it is important to nominate a candidate other than Trump who would not be distracted and who can focus only on beating Biden in the general election.

Yet among all voters -- not just Republicans -- 52 per cent believe that Trump is being held to the same standard as anyone else accused of doing what he did as he faces charges in New York. Another 43 per cent disagree and say he is being unfairly targeted, the poll said.

As for Trump, 60 per cent of Americans -- including a third of Republicans -- think the former president should not run in 2024. Forty-one per cent say they would vote for Biden in the general election. The NBC News survey finds a combined 41 per cent of registered voters saying they would definitely or probably vote for Biden in the general election, versus 47 per cent who say they would vote for the eventual Republican nominee.

Biden said he was not bothered by the poll numbers as he stood exactly where his predecessors stood at 42 to 46 per cent rating and went onto win the presidency.

--IANS

ash/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump Americans

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
2 min read

Ensure refinery projects don't cause harm to environment: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar
1 min read

Kishan Reddy flags off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Karnataka poll machinery to be vigilant against influencing voters: EC

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
1 min read

Pakistan's efforts for peace should not be seen as weakness: Pak Army chief

Pakistan's new Army chief Asim Munir. (Photo: Twitter/@asim_mz)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

It all went south, says Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey; rues Musk deal

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey
2 min read

H-1B lottery system has resulted in sharp increase of abuse, fraud: USCIS

US Visa
3 min read

Federal Reserve faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

India's ties with China 'abnormal' due to violations at border: Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar
5 min read

Political visibility of Indian-Americans bigger than 1% population share

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon