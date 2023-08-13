Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

30% booksellers in Afghanistan shut shop due to lack of good market: Report

Abdul Wodod Mukhtarzada, member of commission, said that the booksellers have also complained about high taxes which are difficult to pay as their business has witnessed a decline

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commission to assess the problems of booksellers has revealed that 30 per cent of booksellers in Afghanistan have stopped their business due to a lack of a good market, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.
Speaking to Tolo News, Abdul Wodod Mukhtarzada, a member of the commission, said that the booksellers have also complained about high taxes which are difficult to pay as their business has witnessed a decline.
Mukhtarzada said, "We used to sell more than 500 books and we had 200 librarians here but I can say now that their number has dropped significantly." Several booksellers expressed concern that book reading culture has faded in Afghanistan.
Sharifullah, a bookseller said, "There are issues because of the lack of female students' presence in the universities. This issue also affects the book business."
Mansour Qazizada, a bookseller, stressed that the market is down and people lack the capacity to buy. He also spoke about various taxes that the booksellers need to pay.
Qazizada said, "You know that the market is down and the people lack the capacity to purchase books. Also, there are many types of taxes and the Kabul municipality sends their representatives."

Also Read

Taliban-run Afghanistan calls for removal of sanctions in meeting with US

Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Importance, Quotes, and Everything

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Afghanistan's Taliban govt shuts down main border point with Pakistan

1 person dead as explosion damages several homes in US' Pennsylvania

Thousands take to street in Israel against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Maui wildfire death toll reaches 89, making it deadliest in US in 100 years

Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated on Saturday after security threat: Report

China's economic stress deepen with property market slump: Report

Meanwhile, the Taliban-led Ministry of Information and Culture said that efforts were being made to pardon the taxes of the libraries to support the book markets in Afghanistan, according to the report.
Mahajar Farahi, deputy minister of Taliban-led Information and Culture for publications, said, "We are trying to waive taxes on books and thus we can implement a tradition of book reading. We have held various exhibitions."
Earlier this week, a group of young people in Kabul organised the "Smart Way" book display to strengthen the reading culture in Afghanistan according to Tolo News report.
By implementing such initiatives, young people claimed they want to inspire residents, particularly other young people, to read literature, as the Taliban has already put strict restrictions on the education of young girls and women in Afghanistan.
"We held it to create a culture for the youth of our society to read books, books are entertainment for them," an organizer, Sharifa Hesar said, according to Tolo News.
"The purpose of holding this exhibition is to strengthen the culture of reading among young people," said Farhad Malik Zada, an organizer.
Speaking to Tolo News, several expo attendees said that the reasons why people don't study enough are related to the economy, a lack of employment opportunities, and a high usage of social media. Visitors, however, claimed that organising such displays was successful in promoting reading culture.
The stagnation of the book-selling business over the past two years has alarmed booksellers in Kabul and the surrounding regions of Afghanistan, who have regularly expressed their concern, according to Tolo News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Book Afghanistan business

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon