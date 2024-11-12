Business Standard
35 killed, 43 injured as driver hits crowd in China's Zhuhai City

While the details of the incident have not yet been released, the state-run Xinhua news agency said that 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a car rammed into people

Press Trust of India Beijing
Nov 12 2024

Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd in China's Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday.

Zhuhai is currently hosting China's prestigious airshow.

A 62-year-old driver has been detained, police said. It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car-ramming case in Zhuhai City.

 

Xi also demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua report said.

First Published: Nov 12 2024

