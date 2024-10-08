Business Standard
43 Palestinians illegally residing in Israel's Jaffa area arrested

43 Palestinians illegally residing in Israel's Jaffa area arrested

Police said that at this stage the investigation into employers of Palestinians who had no permits for working or being in Israel continues, possible criminal charges against them is being examined

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

43 illegal residents from the Palestinian areas were arrested in Jaffa when police officers carried out what was described a "proactive and focused activity" in the Jaffa area due to concerns about employing or lodging illegal aliens.

Two of the illegal residents were arrested while traveling in a car.

In addition, the police located 41 illegal aliens in two apartments on a street in the Jaffa area.

The police said that at this stage the investigation into the employers of the Palestinians who had no permits for working or being in Israel continues, and possible criminal charges against them is being examined.

 

The police stressed that contractors and citizens who employ and offer accommodations to residents of the Palestinian areas without a residence or work permit endanger themselves and the public.

Five towns near Lebanese border declared closed military areas

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) declared the areas of Rosh Hankara, Shlomi, Kibbutz Hanita, Kibbutz Adamit and Arab al-Aramshe - all located near the border with Lebanon - to be closed military areas starting today at 10 PM Monday night.

The decision to do so was made after the IDF held an assessment of the security situation in the north of the country in light of the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The IDF clarifies that entering these areas is strictly prohibited.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

