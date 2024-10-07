Business Standard
Home / World News / 3 startups look to raise $400 mn as US biotech IPOs gain traction

3 startups look to raise $400 mn as US biotech IPOs gain traction

September was the busiest month for healthcare IPOs this year, Dealogic data showed. Strong debuts by companies such as BioAge Labs and Bicara Therapeutics have also encouraged listings

IPO

While the IPO market has recovered from the lows of last year, investors continue to support companies with an established business model. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three healthcare startups are looking to raise up to $400 million in their US initial public offerings, underscoring the sector's strong rebound in 2024 after a two-year slump.
 
September was the busiest month for healthcare IPOs this year, Dealogic data showed. Strong debuts by companies such as BioAge Labs and Bicara Therapeutics have also encouraged listings among other IPO candidates.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, startups are looking to take advantage of the early stages of a potential interest rate-cutting cycle by the Federal Reserve, even though the uncertainty around the US presidential election next month is likely to keep a lid on funding activity toward the end of the year.
 

"(Biotechs) may want to capture the current market momentum rather than waiting for elections or economic indicators," said Zara Muradali, national managing principal of Grant Thornton's life sciences industry practice.
 
"As private equity and venture capital firms seek exits for their investments, there may be pressure on biotech companies to list sooner rather than later."
 
Upstream Bio, developing treatments for some respiratory disorders, is aiming for up to $212.5 million. Kaiser Permanente-backed CAMP4 Therapeutics, working on therapies for a range of genetic diseases, is seeking $80 million.
 

More From This Section

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Life returns to normal in Pak's capital, Imran Khan's party ends protest

Amazon

US antitrust case accusing Amazon of stifling competition to move forward

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Following internal complaints in administration, Starmer replaces top aide

Imran khan

Pak's anti-terrorism court sends 130 supporters of Imran's party to jail

china Flag, China

Goldman upgrades call on Chinese stock on positive impact of stimulus blitz

CeriBell is targeting up to $107.2 million. The company makes monitors to detect neurological conditions and is backed by TPG's The Rise Fund.
 
"A company with a product that's in a clinical trial is mature and it likely took a significant round of private capital in order to get there. Those will try to tap the market," said Ross Carmel, partner at securities law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel.
 
While the IPO market has recovered from the lows of last year, investors continue to support companies with an established business model and a clearer path to profitability.
 
Upstream is evaluating its chief product in a mid-stage trial, while CAMP4's therapy is being assessed in an early-stage trial. Both have not generated any revenue from sales. CeriBell already fetches revenue.
 
All of them will list on the Nasdaq, with Upstream trading under the symbol "UPB", CAMP4 under "CAMP" and CeriBell using "CBLL".


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumit sector training it industry

STPI focuses on tech startups, GCCs; 10 new parks in smaller cities soon

Whatfix founders

Startup firm Whatfix raises $125 mn in Series E round led by Warbug Pincus

Mohak Nahta, CEO and Founder, Atlys

Visa processing platform Atlys raises $20 million in Series B funding

Waayu, Food delivery app

Suniel Shetty-backed zero-commission food delivery app Waayu Joins ONDC

Google

US justice dept says Google saw ad startup AdMeld as threat and bought it

Topics : Startup IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon