close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

52 dead in Balochistan blast; here's a look at recent terror attacks in Pak

Pakistan has witnessed several severe terrorist attacks in the recent past. The presence of al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists constitutes an existential threat to Pakistan's stability

Pakistan blast

Balochistan suicide blast

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday as they gathered to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday. The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported. Nawaz Gashkori, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Mastung who was on duty for the rally, was among those killed.

Pakistan has witnessed several violent terrorist attacks in the recent past. The presence of al-Qaeda and Taliban terrorists constitutes an existential threat to Pakistan's stability.

Here are the details of major terrorist attacks in Pakistan in the recent past:

January 2023: Peshawar Mosque Blast

On 30 January, in one of Pakistan's significant terrorist attacks, 80 people were killed, many of whom were police officials. Around 157 were injured. Responsibility for the incident was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. This incident comes after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, announced in November that it would no longer observe the previously agreed-upon ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

October 2016: Attack on Quetta's Police Training Academy

Also Read

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup, Pak vs SL: Pakistan reveal their Playing 11 for a must-win game

Crude oil heads for 2% weekly gain on tight US supply, China demand

India expresses commitment towards combating organised crimes at UNTOC

Inflation drops sharply in Europe, but higher crude oil prices loom

'Philippines not looking for trouble but will defend waters against China'

Credit Suisse flags $2 bn loss as wind-down proceeds after UBS acquisition


In what has been termed the "deadliest attack on a security installation in Pakistan's history," 61 people were killed and 117 critically wounded when heavily armed gunmen stormed a police training academy in Balochistan's capital, Quetta.

Three gunmen targeted sleeping quarters home to approximately 700 recruits and sent young men aged between 15 and 25 scurrying for cover. Some 700 trainees were stationed at the facility when the attack took place, and some were taken hostage during the five-hour-long attack. Most of the deceased were police cadets. According to security officials, intercepts indicated the attack was carried out by the Al-Alimi faction of the Lashkar-i-Jhangvi militant group.

Most of the deaths were caused when two of the attackers blew themselves up. The third was shot dead by Frontier Corps troops.

September 2015: Attack on Badhaber Air Force Base

On 18 September, at least 42 people, including 13 terrorists and an army captain, were killed after Taliban gunmen attacked a Pakistan Air Force base in the Badhaber area on the outskirts of Peshawar. Ten Pakistani soldiers were injured in the subsequent exchange of fire.

Sixteen of the deceased were killed in a mosque as they offered morning prayers, and a captain died leading the counter-attack against the assailants, 13 of whom were killed. Three Pakistan Air Force technicians were also killed. The terrorists, seen wearing constabulary uniforms, entered the camp at two points, splitting into sub-groups and targeting the airmen.

November 2014: Wagah Border Blasts

On 2 November, at least 60 people were killed in a blast near the Wagah border minutes after the flag-lowering ceremony. Both the outlawed Jundullah and Taliban-affiliated Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blasts. The victims included 10 women and seven children, while more than 110 people were injured.

The bomber had been stopped at the gates of the parade ground, where people had gathered, before detonating the bomb. The news agency Press Trust of India reported the incident.
Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Al-Qaeda Terrorism

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon