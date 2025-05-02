Friday, May 02, 2025 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / '60 Minutes' report prompting Trump lawsuit nominated for Emmy Award

'60 Minutes' report prompting Trump lawsuit nominated for Emmy Award

Last fall's 60 Minutes story on Kamala Harris the subject of Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against CBS was nominated for an Emmy Award Thursday for outstanding edited interview

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump complained about the interview again on Wednesday in a Truth Social post. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

It got 60 Minutes sued by the man who became president of the United States. Now it's up for a major award for precisely the same aspect of it that so enraged Donald Trump.

Last fall's 60 Minutes story on Kamala Harris the subject of Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against CBS was nominated for an Emmy Award Thursday for outstanding edited interview. Trump, in his lawsuit, complained that the interview was deceptively edited to make his Democratic election opponent look good. 

The annual News and Documentary Emmys will be awarded in late June. 60 Minutes is competing against interviews with singer Celine Dion, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Pope Francis and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

 

The fallout over the Harris interview still hangs over CBS News. The news division claims to have done nothing wrong, but its parent company, Paramount Global, is reportedly negotiating a settlement with Trump.

Many CBS News journalists oppose a settlement. Former 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, who has fought against such a deal, resigned last month. Owens cited in his resignation the corporate restrictions placed on him in the wake of the Harris story, which is also the subject of an investigation by President Trump's FCC chairman. 

Trump complained about the interview again on Wednesday in a Truth Social post. This time, his anger spread to The New York Times, which in a story on Tuesday said that legal experts have called the suit baseless and an easy victory for CBS.

They don't mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, the president wrote, saying he's looking into potential legal action against the newspaper.

The New York Times will not be deterred by the administration's intimidation tactics, the newspaper said in response.

Topics : Donald Trump Kamala Harris Trump administration

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

