9/11 memorial unveiled in New Jersey to honour victims, heroes of attack

The event underscored the resilience and unity of the American spirit. Photo: pexels

A new 9/11 memorial was unveiled in Chesterfield, New Jersey, on September 11 to honour the victims and heroes of the 9/11 terror attacks. This is an initiative of Sewa International's South Jersey Chapter in partnership with Chesterfield Township, according to a press release by Sewa International. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The solemn ceremony, was attended by over 350 people, including local officials, state senators, assembly members, and first responders. During the event, three key monuments symbolising the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 were unveiled. "The memorial was completed in just 23 days, and was funded by generous donors and sponsors. It represents a collective effort from veterans, first responders, the township committee and staff, the environmental commission, the historical society, the interfaith group, Sewa volunteers, supporters, local businesses, and corporations," the release stated.

Lt Col Eric J Tolska, a key figure in the 9/11 rescue efforts, delivered a keynote address, reflecting on the courage and challenges of that day.

State Senator Latham Tiver emphasized the need to embody values of care and pride daily, while Assemblywoman Andrea Katz urged everyone to reconnect and be kind. Mayor Matthew Litt expressed gratitude for the memorial, noting its role as a space for reflection and unity.

Sandesh Kamath, Sewa's Chapter Coordinator, said, "This memorial stands as a testament to the power of unity--showing that when we come together, work together, and support one another, nothing is beyond our reach."

Sridhar Talanki, a Sewa International USA board member, highlighted the impact of collective action, saying, "Together, we can build a future where every citizen has the opportunity to reach their full potential."

The event underscored the resilience and unity of the American spirit, with Sewa International South Jersey Chapter expressing continued commitment to community service and historical preservation, the release added.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the deadliest terror attack in US history, when two out of the four planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crashed into each of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Another plane was crashed into the Pentagon, and the fourth crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania after passengers tried to thwart the hijacking.