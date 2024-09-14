UAE, Germany discuss boosting cooperation ties, strategic partnership

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and review the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two top diplomats explored ways to bolstering cooperation and partnership across various sectors, including the economic, trade, energy, and climate fields, in support of the developmental goals and shared interests of both nations.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.