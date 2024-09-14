Business Standard
Home / World News / UAE, Germany discuss boosting cooperation ties, strategic partnership

UAE, Germany discuss boosting cooperation ties, strategic partnership

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East

UAE flag

The two top diplomats explored ways to bolstering cooperation and partnership across various sectors. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and review the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The two top diplomats explored ways to bolstering cooperation and partnership across various sectors, including the economic, trade, energy, and climate fields, in support of the developmental goals and shared interests of both nations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

India, UAE ink agreement on operating nuclear plants in Gulf nation

India, UAE, Modi, UAE Prince

India-UAE sign pacts on LNG supply, crude production and nuclear energy

Modi, Narendra Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khaled bin, Nahyan, Crown Prince

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold discussions to focus on bilateral ties

MMT travel report

From Bangkok to Baku: How Indians are jet-setting across the globe in 2024

UAE flag

UAE amnesty program: Indian mission announces facilitation measures

Topics : UAE Germany bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon