Business Standard
Home / India News / Assam mulls withdrawing 81K petty and minor cases, cabinet approves SOP

Assam mulls withdrawing 81K petty and minor cases, cabinet approves SOP

The council of ministers also approved the proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

The council of ministers also decided to revamp the Assam State Zoo at a cost of Rs 362 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assam cabinet decided to amend the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts to allow time for serious offences, and decongest jails by releasing undertrial prisoners.
This will lead to the withdrawal of 81,000 petty and minor cases till March 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the cabinet meeting on Friday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The council of ministers also approved the proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicle industries and others by Dassault Systems Private Ltd, he said.
 
Dassault will invest Rs 200 crore along with external monitoring, advisory and implementation support, while the state government will put in Rs 40 crore in the project.
As a part of this initiative, 3,000 engineering graduates will be trained in robotics, aerospace, defence, AI and more, Sarma said.
The cabinet also approved the procurement of 100 mw of wind-solar hybrid power from NTPC, which will help in meeting the shortfall in supply during the evening and night peak hours, he said.

More From This Section

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in J-K's Doda and Haryana's Kurukshetra today

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Cong slams Noida DM over 'inappropriate' post on Rahul Gandhi, seeks action

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Agitating doctors write to President Murmu, PM Modi over RG Kar impasse

FCRA

India's FCRA makes global donations to NGOs 'very difficult': US Senator

It granted approval for holding a special recruitment drive to provide an opportunity to 4,669 additional contractual teachers to be regularised.
Besides, the cabinet gave the go-ahead for the addition of 1,26,000 beneficiaries in 126 assembly constituencies under the Orunodoi' schemes, while 17 lakh more people will be given ration cards from September 19.
The council of ministers also decided to revamp the Assam State Zoo at a cost of Rs 362 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Two dead, 7 injured in police retaliation against mob attack: Assam CM

Congress MP Ripun Bora

Ex-Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora returns to party from TMC after 2 years

Banks deposit

Assam Police form 14 SITs to investigate unregulated deposit scheme cases

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

'Will implement 52 recommendations on Clause 6 of Assam Accord', says CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

New Aadhaar applicants in Assam need to submit NRC receipt number: CM Sarma

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma indian jails

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon