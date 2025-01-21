Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

In his 29-minute inaugural address, Trump wasted no time on lofty appeals to American ideals

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (right) with US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha Vance during the Liberty Ball on the Inauguration Day of Trump’s second presidential term, in Washington photo: reuters

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (right) with US Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha Vance during the Liberty Ball on the Inauguration Day of Trump’s second presidential term, in Washington photo: reuters

NYT
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By David E Sanger
 
“Nothing will stand in our way.” With that six-word vow, President Trump described how he planned to make his second term in office differ from his first. Now, after a four-year interregnum that began with political exile and ended with his improbable resurrection, the great disrupter made clear that he does not intend to be thwarted this time in making America far more conservative at home and more imperial abroad.
 
In his 29-minute inaugural address, Trump wasted no time on lofty appeals to American ideals. Instead, he spoke with a tone of aggression intended to be heard by domestic and foreign audiences as a warning that America under a more experienced Donald Trump will not take no for an answer.
 
 
He will end an era in which the world exploited American generosity, he said, empowering an “External Revenue Service” to “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.”
 
After falsely declaring that China controls the American-built Panama Canal, he vowed, “We’re taking it back.” He hailed a presidential predecessor: not Washington or Jefferson or Lincoln, but William McKinley, the tariff-loving 25th president, who engaged in the Spanish-American War, seized the Philippines, Guam and Puerto Rico and paved the way for that canal. And in the best McKinley spirit, he reinvigorated the idea of an America that will “pursue our manifest destiny,” a rallying call of the 1890s. This time, though, he described that destiny as an American settlement on Mars — a declaration that brought a thumbs up from Elon Musk, the world’s richest man who founded SpaceX with that goal in mind, and who has barely left the president’s side since Election Day.

Also Read

Jeju Air

Jeju Air's problems mount after plane crash that killed 179 people

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte

Big rockets, a big telescope and big changes in space await in 2025

THE WHITE LADDER: Triumph and Tragedy at the Dawn of Mountaineering

The White Ladder: Heroes, villains, and the drama of early mountaineering

V13: Chronicle of a Trial

The Bataclan terrorists' trial: 10 months of unparalleled horror and pity

Donald Trump, Trump

How hostility towards immigrants could harm America's technology sector

 
Trump’s burst of executive orders were intended to send the message that this time the chaotic disruption that marked his first term would be married to rapid and more disciplined execution.
 
On foreign policy, Trump’s speech was a clarion call for the return of a powerful America that doesn’t dwell on maintaining a rule-based international order or painstakingly nurturing its network of allies, which most of his immediate predecessors considered one of America’s most precious resources. Instead, he described a reinvigorated country that exerts its power by economic dominance, by fear and, if needed, by force.
 
Trump’s goal was more straightforward and self-interested, if vague. 
 
“We will be prosperous,” he told his fellow Americans. “We will be proud, we will be strong and we will win like never before.”

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices hit over 2-month peak as dollar slips on signs of Trump tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump mistakes Spain for member of Brics bloc, repeats threat of tariffs

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel's top general resigns citing security failures during Oct 7 attack

china Flag, China

China expresses firm support for WHO after Trump announces to quit

Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Putin, Xi discuss 'multipolar global order' hours after Trump inauguration

Topics : Donald Trump Trump Inauguration 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon