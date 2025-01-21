Business Standard

Trump mistakes Spain for member of Brics bloc, repeats threat of tariffs

Trump repeated his threat to put costly tariffs on Brics, saying we are going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump erroneously said Spain was in Brics when a journalist asked him about Nato countries like Spain which don't meet the Nato minimum of spending 2 per cent of economic output. | File Photo: PTI

AP Barcelona
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has apparently confused Spain for a member of the Brics bloc of developing economies, causing some head-scratching and jitters over possible tariffs in Madrid.

Spain is not in Brics, whose initials stand for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Spain is a member of Nato, along with the US, and of the European Union.

Trump erroneously said Spain was in Brics when a journalist asked him about Nato countries like Spain which don't meet the Nato minimum of spending 2 per cent of economic output on defence. Spain ranked last in the 32-nation military alliance, estimated to spend 1.28 per cent on defence last year.

 

Trump started his answer by saying Spain is very low, referring to its defence expenditures, but quickly veered into speaking about the Brics.

They're a Brics nation, Spain. Do you know what a Brics nation is? You'll figure it out, he told the reporter from the presidential desk in the Oval Office.

Trump repeated his threat to put costly tariffs on Brics, saying we are going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States," part of his economic plans that would overturn decades of free trade consensus.

Spanish Education Minister Pilar Alegra, who acts as a spokeswoman for the government, said she wasn't sure why Trump made the comment.

I don't know if the affirmation made by President Trump was the result of a mix-up or not, but I can confirm that Spain is not in Brics, Alegra told reporters Tuesday.

Spain has been a committed member of Nato for the past four decades, she added, and the Spanish government considers the US a natural ally."  Spain is one of eight countries that failed to meet Nato's 2 per cent spending target last year. Trump has said he wants Nato members to reach 5 per cent spending on defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

