Afghan women's group hails ICC's decision to arrest Taliban leaders

Afghan women's group hails ICC's decision to arrest Taliban leaders

Since they took back control of the country in 2021, the Taliban have barred women from jobs, most public spaces and education beyond sixth grade

International Criminal Court, ICC | Photo: Wikimedia commons

International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced Thursday he had requested arrest warrants for two top Taliban officials, including the leader Hibatullah Akhundzada | Photo: Wikimedia commons

AP Kabul
Jan 24 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

An Afghan women's group on Friday hailed a decision by the International Criminal Court to arrest Taliban leaders for their persecution of women.

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced Thursday he had requested arrest warrants for two top Taliban officials, including the leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Since they took back control of the country in 2021, the Taliban have barred women from jobs, most public spaces and education beyond sixth grade.

In a statement, the Afghan Women's Movement for Justice and Awareness celebrated the ICC decision and called it a great historical achievement.

We consider this achievement a symbol of the strength and will of Afghan women and believe this step will start a new chapter of accountability and justice in the country, the group said.

 

The Taliban government has yet to comment on the court's move.

Also Friday, the UN mission in Afghanistan said it was a tragedy and travesty that girls remain deprived of education.

It has been 1,225 days soon to be four years since authorities imposed a ban that prevents girls above the age of 12 from attending school, said the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva. It is a travesty and tragedy that millions of Afghan girls have been stripped of their right to education.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world that explicitly bars women and girls from all levels of education, said Otunbayeva.

Taliban Afghanistan women rights girl education

Jan 24 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

