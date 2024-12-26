Business Standard

Home / World News / Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over airstrikes in Paktika province

Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over airstrikes in Paktika province

Pakistani side has been clearly informed that protecting Afghanistan's national sovereignty is a red line for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

Following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which left 46 dead and six injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Wednesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul.

In a post on X on Wednesday, spokesperson of Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Hafiz Zia Ahmad wrote, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul to deliver a strong protest note regarding the airstrikes conducted by Pakistani military jet in the Barmal district of Paktika province near the theoretical Durand Line."

 

"The attack by the Pakistani military was categorically condemned, and the Embassy of Pakistan was informed that while representatives of Pakistan's civilian government were engaged in dialogues with the Afghan officials in Kabul, the violation of Afghanistan's airspace and martyring civilians by Pakistani military are perceived as deliberate attempt by certain circles in Pakistan aimed at undermining trust and causing frictions in the relations of the two nations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with its longstanding history of defending the country against major powers, strongly rejects any breach of territorial integrity and firmly remains committed to defending Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the post added.

The MoFA spokesperson further underscored that the protection of Afghanistan's national territory is a "red line" for the nation and warned that such actions would have consequences.

"Furthermore, the Pakistani side has been clearly informed that protecting Afghanistan's national sovereignty is a red line for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and such actions are viewed highly irresponsible and will inevitably bear repercussions," Zia Ahmad wrote.

A day before, the Pakistani military had said that the airstrikes, which took place on the night of December 24, were aimed at bases of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of several militants and the destruction of four TTP bases, Khaama Press reported, citing the Pakistani media outlets close to the Pakistani Army.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence argued that the strike also hit "Waziristani refugees," disputing the claim that only militants were targeted.This escalation in violence has sparked tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the Taliban warning of retaliation.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has increased its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months, with Pakistan accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter to these militants.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have been building for some time, fuelled by the ongoing presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan. While Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of harbouring these militants, the Taliban insists it is not collaborating with the group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Afghanistan Pakistan Strike

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

