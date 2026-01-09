Trump meets oil executives at White House, seeks investment in Venezuela

President Donald Trump is meeting with oil executives at the White House on Friday in hopes of securing USD 100 billion in investments to revive Venezuela's ability to fully tap into its expansive reserves of petroleum a plan that rides on their comfort in making commitments in a country plagued by instability, inflation and uncertainty.

Since the US military raid to capture former Venezuelan leader Nicols Maduro on Saturday, Trump has quickly pivoted to portraying the move as a newfound economic opportunity for the US, seizing three tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, saying the US is taking over the sales of 30 million to 50 million barrels of previously sanctioned Venezuelan oil and will be controlling sales worldwide indefinitely.

It's also part of a broader push by Trump to keep gasoline prices low. At a time when many Americans are concerned about affordability, the incursion in Venezuela melds Trump's assertive use of presidential powers with an optical spectacle meant to convince Americans that he can bring down energy prices.

The meeting, set for 2:30 pm EST, is currently set to occur behind closed doors, according to the president's daily schedule. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House, Trump said Friday in a pre-dawn social media post.

Trump said he would be meeting with the top 14 oil companies in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. The full list of executives has not yet been disclosed. Among the companies attending are Chevron, which still operates in Venezuela, and ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, which both had oil projects in the country that were lost as part of a 2007 nationalisation of private businesses under Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chvez.

Large US oil companies have so far largely refrained from affirming investments in Venezuela as contracts and guarantees need to be in place. Trump has suggested on social media that America would help to backstop any investments.

Venezuela's oil production has slumped below one million barrels a day. Part of Trump's challenge to turn that around will be to convince oil companies that his administration has a stable relationship with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodrguez, as well as protections for companies entering the market.