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Amazon Leo proposes 5,105-satellite network for phone connectivity

The ​proposed network would provide voice, messaging, data and emergency services in areas beyond the ​reach of terrestrial cellular networks, with satellite deployment beginning in 2028

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Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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Amazon's Leo on Monday proposed a constellation of up to 5,105 satellites to provide direct-to-device voice and data connectivity, joining ‌a growing race among satellite operators to ​beam cellular services directly to smartphones. 
The ​proposed network would provide voice, messaging, data and emergency services in areas beyond the ​reach of terrestrial cellular networks, with satellite deployment beginning in 2028.
  The company has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission seeking quick approval for the plan.
The FCC did not immediately comment.
  The service would partner with mobile network operators globally and use the ​mobile satellite spectrum of Globalstar which Amazon agreed to acquire earlier this year.
 

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Expanding satellite ambitions

Globalstar ‌provides device-to-device connectivity for millions of Apple device users by enabling emergency messaging, location ​sharing and roadside assistance while out of the reach of terrestrial networks.
  The move will expand Amazon's satellite ambitions beyond broadband Internet and will intensify competition in the direct-to-device market with SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile and ‌Lynk Global, which are also ​developing satellite-to-phone services.
  A growing shortage of rocket ‌launch capacity has, however, become one of the biggest constraints to deploying a wave ‌of next-generation ??satellite constellations.
  Amazon Leo has announced partnerships with Vodafone, DirecTV, Herotel and Australia's National ​Broadband Network.
  Amazon Leo is deploying its first-generation broadband satellite system and has about 390 satellites in orbit. It plans to begin rolling out ​fixed service across initial bands later this year.
  In March, FCC Chair Brendan Carr dismissed criticism from Amazon of Elon Musk's SpaceX plan to launch a ‌constellation of up to 1 million satellites.
  "I think Amazon should focus on getting Amazon's ‌house in order with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is," Carr said. 

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Topics : Amazon Satellites International News

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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