Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Amazon to close 7 warehouses in Quebec, end 1,700 jobs in next 2 months

Amazon to close 7 warehouses in Quebec, end 1,700 jobs in next 2 months

The closures will eliminate about 1,700 permanent full-time jobs in the greater Montreal area, Amazon said, the warehouses also employ 250 temporary employees, who'll lose their jobs

Amazon

Amazon said it would enlist local, third-party companies to deliver packages, reverting to a business model it used in Quebec before 2020 (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Toronto
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday that it's closing all seven of its warehouses in the Canadian province of Quebec in the next two months.

The e-commerce giant said the move would provide "even more savings to our customers over the long run".

However, a Canadian union that successfully unionised one warehouse accused the company of closing its sites to fend off organising efforts in the region.

The closures will eliminate about 1,700 permanent full-time jobs in the greater Montreal area, Amazon said. The warehouses also employ 250 temporary employees.

Amazon said it would enlist local, third-party companies to deliver packages, reverting to a business model it used in Quebec before 2020.

 

Also Read

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

Google to make fresh investment over $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

carbon emissions, pollution

Carbon markets investor kicks off $1.5 bn Amazon protection plan in Davos

Amazon

Amazon to acquire fintech firm Axio to expand credit services in India

New Glenn rocket, Blue Origin

Blue Origin reaches orbit in first New Glenn launch, misses booster landing

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot review: A perfect smart accessory for your bedside table

"This decision wasn't made lightly, and we're offering impacted employees a package that includes up to 14 weeks' pay after facilities close and transitional benefits, like job placement resources," Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said in a statement.

Agrait said the decision was made following a "recent review" of the company's operations in the province. The closing sites include one fulfilment centre, two sorting centres, three delivery stations and a facility Amazon dubs AMXL because it aids in the shipment of large goods such as TVs and furniture.

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Franois-Philippe Champagne, wrote on X that he had contacted the head of Amazon's operations in Canada to share his objections.

"I expressed our dismay and frustration after learning in the news that they intend to let go of 1,700 employees and close all seven of their warehouses in Quebec. This is not the way business is done in Canada," Champagne said.

About 240 Amazon workers at a company warehouse in Laval, a Montreal suburb, unionised in May, becoming the first of the tech company's Canadian warehouses to do so.

Amazon challenged the union's right to represent the workers but lost at a provincial labour tribunal in October.

Caroline Senneville, president of the union involved with the organisation in Laval, said she has "no doubt" that Wednesday's closures, which she called "a slap in the face for all Quebec workers", were part of an anti-union campaign.

"It's a move that runs counter to the provisions of the Labour Code, and one we'll be taking a firm stand against," she said in a press release.

Michael Lynk, a Western University professor emeritus of law, said he saw Amazon's move as "a labour relations Groundhog Day" for Quebec, where a similar situation played out 20 years ago with Walmart Canada.

Walmart closed a store in Jonquiere, Quebec, citing profitability troubles, just months after workers there received union certification.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union decided to fight back and, in 2014, the Supreme Court of Canada agreed that Walmart violated Quebec labour law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

wildfire

20,000 ordered to evacuate as wildfire imperils homes north of Los Angeles

Pentagon

Pentagon sending up to 1,500 active-duty troops to secure US-Mexico border

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump meets with more Republicans as they discuss legislative roadmap

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Trump's threat of tariffs, sanctions on Russia over Ukraine may fall flat

Donald trump, Trump

House passes immigrant detention bill, to be first law signed by Trump

Topics : Amazon Canada job cut technology jobs retail jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon