House passes immigrant detention bill, to be first law signed by Trump

Passage of the Laken Riley Act, named after a Georgia nursing student who was murdered last year by a Venezuelan man, shows just how sharply political debate over immigration has shifted to the right

Immigration policy has often been one of the most entrenched issues in Congress

AP Washington
Jan 23 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

The Republican-led House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that requires the detainment of unauthorised migrants accused of theft and violent crimes, marking the first legislation that President Donald Trump can sign as Congress, with some bipartisan support, swiftly moved in line with his plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

Passage of the Laken Riley Act, named after a Georgia nursing student who was murdered last year by a Venezuelan man, shows just how sharply the political debate over immigration has shifted to the right following Trump's election victory.

Immigration policy has often been one of the most entrenched issues in Congress, but a crucial faction of politically vulnerable Democrats joined with Republicans to lift the strict proposal to passage on a 263-156 vote tally.

 

"For decades, it has been almost impossible for our government to agree on solutions for the problems at our border and within our country," said Senator Katie Britt, an Alabama Republican.

She called the legislation "perhaps the most significant immigration enforcement bill" to be passed by Congress in nearly three decades.

Still, the bill would require a massive ramp up in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's capabilities, but does not include any new funding.

Jan 23 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

