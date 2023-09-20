close
Sensex (-0.93%)
66969.40 -627.44
Nifty (-0.83%)
19967.20 -166.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40590.30 -67.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5820.05 -30.35
Nifty Bank (-0.96%)
45539.80 -440.05
Heatmap

Amid rising China-Taiwan tensions, Tokyo appoints two new defence personnel

Analysts think the moves reflect the growing level of importance that Tokyo attaches to the status across the Taiwan Strait

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan made two important defence personnel appointments last week in the face of China's increasing military manoeuvres near Taiwan and Japan, Voice of America (VOA) reported.
Voice of America is the state-owned news network and international radio broadcaster of the US.
Analysts think the moves reflect the growing level of importance that Tokyo attaches to the status across the Taiwan Strait.
A regional security expert at the International Christian University in Japan, Stephen Nagy told VOA in a phone interview: "China has engaged in a lot of provocative activities near Taiwan and the Japanese are deeply worried about these."
"Japan is sending a signal to Beijing that they seek to prioritize peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait by appointing pro-Taiwan individuals to defence-related positions," he added.
Last week, Japan appointed a serving defence ministry official as its de facto defence attache in Taiwan, reversing the previous policy of appointing retired Japan Self-Defense-Force officers to the role at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the organization that represents Japanese interests in Taipei.

Also Read

Not Accurate: Pentagon on reports about China's Spy Station in Cuba

No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level

China using coercive business practices for economic advantage: US

China, Russia aiming to steal tech from US space firms: US officials

Netherlands to soon roll out semiconductor export control measures: Report

'Left behind to grieve', survivors of Libya floods call for accountability

Iran's prez urges US to demonstrate it wants to return to 2015 nuclear deal

US in active talks with India over producing military systems: Pentagon

Germany announces aid package worth 400 million Euros for Ukraine

Turkish Prez Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Experts say this development shows Tokyo's desire to improve the quality of conversations related to the security situation across the Taiwan Strait. They hope to achieve the goal by appointing the right person to be the de facto defence attache.
Professor of war and strategy in East Asia at King's College London, Alessio Patalano, said: "This [move] speaks to the ability to develop stronger ties at the human level."
"Stability across the Taiwan Strait has an inevitable repercussion for Japanese security and there is a growing perception in Tokyo that having someone in Taipei makes it easier to have a better quality conversation," he added, as per VOA.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also appointed Minoru Kihara, a politician with a track record of promoting stronger ties between Tokyo and Taipei, as Japan's new defence minister. Kihara's appointment is part of the cabinet reshuffle announced by the Japanese government on September 13.
Kihara was secretary general of the Japan-Taiwan inter-parliamentary group and visited Taiwan as part of a Japanese parliamentary delegation last August. Patalano from King's College says his appointment shows Tokyo wants to have someone capable of understanding what role Japan may or may not play amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
"Kihara has served as a junior minister at the Ministry of Defense before, he has visited Taiwan and he has a personal interest in cross-Strait stability. It shows that Japan is taking development across the Taiwan Strait seriously," he told VOA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Taiwan Tokyo Defence

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon