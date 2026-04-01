Apple celebrates 50th anniversary: From garage dream to global powerhouse

In early 1976 in California, Steve Wozniak designed a computer circuit board that he intended to share with fellow hobbyists at a local club. His friend Steve Jobs recognized its commercial potential and suggested manufacturing and selling the boards. From this partnership, Apple was born, laying the foundation for one of the most influential companies in history.

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, Apple has profoundly shaped both the technology industry and daily life. It helped bring desktop computers and later smartphones into the mainstream, popularised mobile applications, and demonstrated how seamlessly integrated hardware and software can enhance user experience.

Tim Cook, the chief executive officer at Apple, shared a letter, he wrote, “At Apple, we’re more focused on building tomorrow than remembering yesterday. But we couldn’t let this milestone pass without thanking the millions of people who make Apple what it is today — our incredible teams around the world, our developer community, and every customer who has joined us on this journey. Your ideas inspire our work. Your trust drives us to do better. Your stories remind us of all we can accomplish when we think different.” “If you’ve taught us anything, it’s that the people crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

Innovation with a human touch

Apple’s journey has always been driven by vision. Its early success with the Apple II made computing more accessible, while the Macintosh introduced a revolutionary graphical interface that brought computers closer to everyday users. At its core, Apple followed a simple philosophy: technology should be intuitive, elegant, and designed for humans.

The iPhone era: A turning point

In 2007, Apple launched the iPhone, a device that transformed the world. More than just a phone, it combined a camera, music player, and internet access into one powerful device. The iPhone became Apple’s biggest revenue driver and cemented its dominance in the global technology landscape. In recent years, however, Apple has gradually reduced its reliance on the iPhone by expanding its services ecosystem.

Growth, products, and market strength

From the original Apple I circuit board to a wide range of modern devices, Apple’s product lineup has continuously evolved. Over the years, it introduced iconic products like the iPod and expanded into smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and mixed-reality devices such as Vision Pro. Strong demand for the latest iPhone 17 series has boosted recent earnings, while new products like the $599 MacBook Neo have also performed well.

Today, Apple is one of the world’s most valuable companies and is expected to generate around $465 billion in annual revenue.

Challenges in the age of AI

Despite its success, Apple now faces growing pressure to maintain its leadership in the era of artificial intelligence. Competitors like Alphabet and Microsoft are investing heavily to gain an advantage in Artificial intelligence (AI), intensifying competition. The challenge for Apple is clear: it must once again reinvent itself to stay ahead in a rapidly changing technological landscape.